Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $25, Get Up to $500 MLB Trade Bonus (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Kalshi promo code WTOP15 in time for Thursday’s MLB games and make $25 in trades to unlock up to $500 in total bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer provides a compelling reason to jump into Thursday’s MLB matchups, which feature high-leverage situations like the New York Yankees (61-47) taking on the Chicago White Sox (56-51) and the Chicago Cubs (61-47) battling the St. Louis Cardinals (54-54). This promotion offers excellent flexibility, as the trading bonus can be used for these upcoming matchups, any MLB game this week, or any other market on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Mystery trading bonus (up to $500) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2026

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer provides a randomized trading bonus that aligns perfectly with the action-packed MLB slate. Under the current promotion structure, the bonus amount varies by user:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Once registered, new users can explore a variety of prediction markets for intriguing matchups, whether backing the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets or projecting the outcome of the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. To claim this tiered bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus is officially unlocked after making $25 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is uniquely available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Best Thursday MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability MIA @ NYM MIA 47% NYM 53% CHC @ STL CHC 48% STL 52% NYY @ CHW NYY 48% CHW 52%

Before locking in your trades, taking a look at team statistics can help highlight the smarter position. In the MIA @ NYM matchup, Miami holds an edge offensively, boasting a .251 team batting average compared to New York’s .234 mark. On the mound, the Marlins also feature a slightly better staff ERA (4.09) than the Mets (4.13), signaling potential value on the road team.

Meanwhile, in the CHC @ STL game, the Cubs bring a .248 batting average into the matchup against a Cardinals pitching staff carrying a 4.18 ERA. St. Louis has struggled slightly more at the plate with a .239 average, creating an intriguing toss-up where the stats suggest the Cubs could be a sharp play on the prediction markets.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to get in on the MLB action and start trading on matchups like the Yankees vs. White Sox or the Cubs vs. Cardinals? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is secured:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to enter standard personal information and provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, make a total of $25 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

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