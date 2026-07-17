Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Score $15 Bonus For Friday MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, then trade $10 on any MLB games today to get $15 in bonuses credited to your profile.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 17th, 2026

The Kalshi promo code delivers an efficient way for new Kalshi customers to build their bankroll while exploring the platform’s prediction markets. By registering a new account and making a minimum first-time deposit of just $1, users position themselves to claim the bonus. The mechanics are straightforward: once you execute $10 in total trades, the $15 sign-up bonus is automatically unlocked.

Because Kalshi operates in all 50 states for users 18 and older, this promotional capital is widely accessible. Once the $15 bonus hits your account, it can immediately be deployed across today’s MLB slate, allowing you to back outcomes in games like the Rangers taking on the Braves or the White Sox visiting the Blue Jays.

Kalshi MLB Friday Probabilities

Matchup Probability TEX @ ATL TEX 36% / ATL 64% CHW @ TOR CHW 45% / TOR 55% PIT @ CLE PIT 47% / CLE 53%

Understanding the math behind the odds is critical for identifying profitable angles. If you apply your newly acquired $15 Kalshi bonus to back the slate’s heaviest favorite, the Atlanta Braves, a winning prediction yields a marginal profit in comparison to a successful trade on an underdog.

When parsing the underlying metrics, Chicago provides a compelling, data-backed value proposition despite their underdog status. The White Sox profile as the superior offensive unit, slugging .413 with a .319 on-base percentage (OBP). In contrast, Toronto lags behind with a .384 slugging percentage and a .306 OBP. Furthermore, Chicago’s pitching staff holds a fractional edge on the mound, carrying a 4.12 team ERA into the matchup against Toronto’s 4.13 mark. With clear advantages in offensive efficiency and comparable run prevention, the White Sox stand out as an optimal underdog target.

Additional Opportunities: The Open Championship

The utility of the Kalshi welcome bonus extends beyond the baseball diamond. New Kalshi customers can also apply their trading capital to other prediction markets for The Open this weekend. Whether you are analyzing a golfer’s strokes gained metrics or evaluating their historical performance on challenging links-style courses, the major tournament offers a wealth of high-value trading opportunities. Activating the promo code ahead of the weekend rounds provides the necessary flexibility to diversify your portfolio across both MLB action and golf’s oldest major.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Sign Up For $15 Bonus

Claiming the new user offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your $15 sign-up bonus before executing your predictions:

Register Your Account: Provide standard personal information here and submit valid proof of identification. This verifies your eligibility as an 18+ user within the US. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to ensure your account opts into the correct new customer promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a minimum first-time deposit of $1. Execute Your Trades: To unlock the $15 bonus, complete a cumulative total of $10 in trades. You are not required to risk $10 on a single outcome; any combination of trades totaling $10 will satisfy the platform’s requirements.

Once that $10 trading requirement is met, the $15 bonus is immediately credited to your account. You can then strategically deploy those funds across the board.