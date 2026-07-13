Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trading Bonus For Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here and activate it by trading $10 on tonight’s Home Run Derby to get $15 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Unlock $15 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified July 13th, 2026 by WTOP

For new Kalshi customers, claiming this value is a breeze. To take advantage of this exclusive sign-up offer, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is locked and loaded, your $15 in bonuses will unlock the moment you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Kalshi operates in most states, provided you are at least 18 years old and ready to play. Whether you are backing a heavy hitter in tonight’s Derby or exploring other markets, this gives you a fantastic head start.

MLB Home Run Derby Details

Now, let’s get down to the details. Tonight, we aren’t looking at standard full-game moneylines for an All-Star game; instead, our entire focus is on picking the outright winner of the Home Run Derby.

If you haven’t been following the latest updates, the format this year changes everything. We’re looking at no timers and no “outs.” Instead, it’s all about pitch selection and swing efficiency:

Round 1: 20 swings

20 swings Round 2: 15 swings

15 swings Finals: 15 swings

Every single swing counts against a player’s allotment, whether it leaves the yard or not. But here is the kicker I absolutely love—if a player homers on their final swing of any round, they keep going until they fail to hit one out. There is no bonus round and no bracket in the first round. The participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. They will be seeded based on those first-round totals (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3). Tiebreakers come down to HR distance in Round 1, and dramatic three-swing swing-offs in the later rounds.

When making your $10 in trades, you have to decide if you want to back the favorite or search for value with an underdog. 2026 home run totals and Kalshi win probabilities are posted below:

Participant Team 2026 Season Home Runs Win Probability Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies 32 HR 22% Ben Rice New York Yankees 28 HR 9% Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays 27 HR 20% Jordan Walker St. Louis Cardinals 22 HR 11% Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox 20 HR 6% Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies 20 HR 10% Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 20 HR 16% Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals 14 HR 12%

Making a $10 trade on a powerhouse favorite like Schwarber (leading the pack with 32 bombs) will yield a safer but smaller potential return. Conversely, trading on a dark horse underdog like Caglianone could result in a massive payout if he catches fire. Without the pressure of a ticking clock, I’m personally looking for value on guys with pure, consistent power who can maximize their swing limits. Make sure to take into account that some contestants have missed time this season, specifically Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami. The star put up historic power numbers in Japan that immediately translated to MLB so far this season. He has homered 20 times this season in just 60 games.

Sign Up With The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $15 bonus ahead of tonight’s Derby is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Start Trading: To unlock your $15 in bonuses, you must make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade of $10; you can make multiple smaller trades on the Home Run Derby, as long as they sum up to $10.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your $15 in bonuses will be instantly unlocked and available in your account. Good luck, and let’s enjoy the show!