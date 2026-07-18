Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for France vs. England Third Place Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s highly anticipated third-place match between France and England, new customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Register here and start with $10 in trades to redeem a $15 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Here is a quick look at the essentials you need to lock in this offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 17, 2026

Finish the World Cup with a Welcome Offer

I always look for low-risk entry points when I’m testing out a new platform, and this one fits the bill perfectly. New Kalshi customers can secure a $15 sign-up bonus to use on this massive World Cup third-place match between the French and the English.

To get in on the action, eligible users simply need to register for a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, your $15 bonus will be unlocked immediately after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Whether you want to back France to secure a victory or you think England will end their World Cup run with a nice pay day for their backers, this offer is a fantastic way to get started. Just keep in mind that this promotion is strictly limited to new Kalshi customers, users must be at least 18 years old to play, and the platform is available in most US states.

Who Takes Third Place?

You can put your sign-up bonus to use immediately on today’s matchup by trading on the three-way moneyline. In soccer handicapping, the standard moneyline market includes three potential outcomes at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time: a home team win, an away team win, or a draw.

Below are the current moneyline odds and implied probabilities for France vs. England, based directly on Kalshi’s prediction market shares.

Outcome Probability France Win 50.5% England Win 25.5% Draw 24.5%

While handicapping the moneyline is a great way to get a feel for the match, we don’t have to stop there. I always tell traders that if you want a real chance at a more specific market, you should look beyond the final score. On Kalshi, you can make trades on more than just the outcome of the game. For example, if you think the offenses will open up, you can take Harry Kane or another key player to score a goal. Finding these targeted player markets is exactly how we move beyond simple bets and build a winning strategy.

Registering with the Kalshi Promo Code

Securing your $15 sign-up bonus ahead of the World Cup third-place game at Miami Stadium is a remarkably simple process. I’m placing these trades right alongside you, so just follow these straightforward steps to ensure your bonus funds clear: