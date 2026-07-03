Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Australia-Egypt, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the FIFA World Cup heats up with the Round of 32 playoffs, I’m looking at today’s incredible slate of knockout soccer to find us a nice payday. By using our the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, you can unlock a sweet $15 bonus after making $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Available Matches on July 3rd Australia vs. Egypt, Argentina vs. Cape Verde, Colombia vs. Ghana Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Let’s break down exactly what this offer entails so we can maximize our edge. For new Kalshi customers, this promo code is your ticket to a $15 sign-up bonus that you can deploy across the full slate of today’s Round of 32 matchups. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite or take a flyer on a live underdog, you have the flexibility to use these bonus funds on any of the day’s World Cup games.

To get this rolling, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you’ve made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, that $15 bonus is officially unlocked and ready for action. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % Australia Egypt 40% 60% Argentina Cape Verde 92% 8% Colombia Ghana 79% 21%

Once your initial $10 in trades settles and the bonus hits your bankroll, you can jump straight into the prediction markets and back Australia, Argentina, or Colombia to keep their playoff runs alive. Try following along during the action to find chances to secure a profit.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code Today

Claiming this sign-up bonus is a straightforward process, and I’m all about making things as easy as possible so we can get right back to the games. Once activated, your $15 bonus gives you complete flexibility—you aren’t locked into keying just one prediction. You can use it on any of today’s World Cup matches, or spread your extra funds across the rest of the week’s slate.

Here is your step-by-step game plan to unlock the funds:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here using your standard personal information and submit proof of identification to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during registration to lock in this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1 using an accepted payment method. Place Your Trades: To trigger the bonus, make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You don’t have to risk a full $10 on a single outcome. Any combination of smaller trades that add up to $10 will fulfill the requirement and release your $15 bonus.

Whether you’re eyeing the afternoon clash between Australia and Egypt, the primetime showdown with Argentina and Cape Verde, or the late-night action between Colombia and Ghana, this strategy gives us a serious leg up.