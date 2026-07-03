Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Colombia-Ghana Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here and unlock a $15 bonus when you trade $10 on today’s Colombia vs. Ghana World Cup match.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Exclusive $15 Bonus Offer

Securing your position for the Round of 32 clash between Colombia and Ghana requires minimal setup. Use the specific platform details below to claim your welcome offer before kickoff.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 3, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers can capitalize on this targeted sign-up incentive when analyzing the upcoming FIFA World Cup matchup between Colombia and Ghana. To qualify for the promotion, users must be at least 18 years old and physically reside in one of the states where the prediction platform legally operates. Establishing your account is straightforward: register as a new user and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1 to establish your base capital.

Once initial account funding is verified, the $15 in bonuses is fully unlocked after the user has made $10 in total trades across their prediction markets. Whether you allocate your initial $10 risk toward the outcome of the Colombia vs Ghana game or diversify across alternative event contracts, satisfying this trading threshold automatically releases the bonus funds into your account for subsequent use.

Kalshi World Cup Promo For Colombia vs. Ghana Trades

You can deploy your newly acquired bonus funds from the Kalshi promo code directly into the market for the upcoming match between Colombia and Ghana. Assessing the vig-free probabilities offers a statistically sound baseline for evaluating all three potential match outcomes.

Outcome Probability Colombia 69% Draw 23% Ghana 11%

No matter what outcome you want to predict, you can use these markets to activate your $15 bonus offer. Either make a $10 trade on this match, or split your $10 trading volume up into multiple transactions to unlock the $15 in bonuses from this welcome offer.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Executing the setup and activating your welcome offer ahead of the Colombia vs Ghana World Cup matchup follows a logical, sequential process. Follow these exact steps to properly secure your bonuses:

Create an Account: Click here and register as a new user. You will need to input standard personal information and submit official proof of identification to satisfy regulatory identity verification requirements. This will include your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email and more. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, specifically enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Following account verification, process a first-time deposit of at least $1 to appropriately fund your digital wallet. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and trigger the release of your $15 in bonuses, you must execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Note on trading mechanics: You are not required to execute a single, lump-sum trade of $10. As long as the cumulative volume of your individual trades reaches the $10 threshold, your $15 in bonuses will be systematically credited to your account.

Note on trading mechanics: You are not required to execute a single, lump-sum trade of $10. As long as the cumulative volume of your individual trades reaches the $10 threshold, your $15 in bonuses will be systematically credited to your account.