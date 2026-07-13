Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Home Run Derby Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of the MLB Home Run Derby, and by claiming the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can get in on the action with an exclusive welcome offer. Sign up here and get a $15 bonus after making $10 in trades.

Whether you want to trade on who will launch the most moonshots in tonight’s Derby, or you prefer to apply the funds toward handicapping the All-Star Game, this sign-up bonus provides a straightforward way to jumpstart your trading strategy.

Score $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 13, 2026

You can use the promo code above to claim your $15 sign-up bonus before the first pitch of the Derby. Keep in mind that users must meet the terms and conditions, including being 18 years or older and physically present in the US, to qualify for the offer.

Use $15 Bonus for the Home Run Derby

New Kalshi customers have a real chance to build their bankroll with a $15 bonus ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated MLB Home Run Derby. To qualify for this introductory offer, eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in one of the many states where Kalshi currently operates.

Here is the game plan: to unlock the $15 bonus, new users are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Whether we decide to trade on a slugger in the Home Run Derby or explore other available MLB events on the platform, meeting the $10 trading threshold will successfully release the bonus funds into your account. Keep in mind that this specific promotion is exclusively available to brand-new Kalshi customers.

Probabilities for Each Slugger on Monday Night

Team / Player Win Probability Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) 22% Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) 18% Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox) 16% Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals) 13% Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) 12% Ben Rice (New York Yankees) 11% Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) 10% Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox) 6%

Because traditional moneyline odds don’t apply to Kalshi’s prediction markets, exact payout calculations look a little different. However, based on the probability models, Kyle Schwarber sits at the top of the morning line as the favorite. If we place a $10 trade on him, the payout will be lower than if we take a swing on an underdog like Willson Contreras. We’re looking at a much bigger pay day if we successfully key on a longshot.

When I am handicapping this event, I look closely at the unique format. This year, there is no timer and no “outs.” Hitters get 20 swings in Round 1, followed by 15 swings in both Round 2 and the Finals. Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, homer or not—but if you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you don’t.

There is no bracket for the first round. Instead, the top four home run totals advance to the semifinals, seeded by their first-round performance (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3). With tiebreakers relying on home run distance in Round 1 and three-swing swing-offs in later rounds, raw power is going to be the deciding factor.

Kalshi Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your welcome offer is a breeze. I always recommend following a clear system, so here are the exact steps to ensure we successfully unlock your bonus ahead of the Home Run Derby:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a sum of smaller, strategic trades equaling $10 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your cumulative trades reach that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will become available in your account, ready for your next big trade.