Alfaro’s 2 headers lift Mexico to a 2-0 win over the US to retain CONCACAF U-20 title

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cristóbal Alfaro scored twice as Mexico retained its CONCACAF U-20 Championship soccer title with a 2-0…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cristóbal Alfaro scored twice as Mexico retained its CONCACAF U-20 Championship soccer title with a 2-0 victory over the United States in the final on Sunday.

The Mexican defender opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a powerful, close-range header from a set piece. Alfaro sealed the victory with another header in the 69th.

“It’s a dream come true. Although I scored, this is a collective achievement. I thank the fans for their unconditional support,” Alfaro said in a post-match interview. “It was an incredible experience to win at home.”

The U.S. team was reduced to 10 men just before halftime when captain Chris Applewhite received a red card after a VAR review for a foul on Hugo Camberos.

Mexico finished the tournament unbeaten and only conceded one goal.

Mexico and the U.S. were already assured of spots in next year’s Under-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan ahead of the final. Mexico and the U.S. will also participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by reaching the final.

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