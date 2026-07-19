Johnson, Soler and Neto power the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Johnson struck out five and allowed one run in five solid innings, Jorge Soler and…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Johnson struck out five and allowed one run in five solid innings, Jorge Soler and Zach Neto delivered RBI hits and the Los Angeles Angels snapped a four-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Johnson (2-4) allowed two hits and walked three. The right-hander escaping a basesloaded, two-out jam in the fifth when he struck out Dillon Dingler with an 82-mph sweeper. Samy Natera Jr., Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman worked scoreless innings of relief.

Ryan Zeferjahn, who allowed just two earned runs in 19 1/3 innings of his previous 18 games since June 1, gave up a homer to Riley Greene in the top of the ninth as Detroit closed within 3-2. But, Zeferjhan retired the next three batters and earned his third save.

Tigers reliever Drew Anderson (3-4) issued a pair of walks that set up the Angels’ tiebreaking rally in the fifth. Nolan Schanuel, who had three hits, singled to load the bases, and Soler followed with an RBI groundout for a 2-1 lead.

The Angels pushed the lead to 3-1 in the sixth when Oswald Peraza singled, stole second, took third on Tyler Heineman’s groundout and scored on Neto’s RBI single to right.

Detroit starter Casey Mize allowed one run and five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. He left after being struck on the left hand by a 109-mph comebacker off the bat of Jo Adell in the fourth inning.

Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle hit his third leadoff homer of the season in the first. The Angels tied it at 1 in the second when Vaughn Grissom led off with a double, took third on Josh Lowe’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Peraza’s RBI infield single.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (3-8, 4.48 ERA) will face Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.19) Monday night in Chicago.

Angels RHP Jose Soriano (8-6, 3.49 ERA) will oppose Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (74, 3.73) Monday night in Anaheim.

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