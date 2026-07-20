IndyCar Grand Prix of Nashville Results

Monday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 225…

Monday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 225 laps, Running.

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

3. (25) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

4. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

5. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 225, Running.

6. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 225, Running.

7. (12) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

8. (16) Mick Schumacher, 225, Running.

9. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 225, Running.

10. (1) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 225, Running.

11. (13) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

12. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 225, Running.

13. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

14. (21) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

15. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

16. (24) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 225, Running.

17. (19) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 223, Running.

18. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 218, Running.

19. (23) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 209, Did not finish.

20. (14) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 209, Running.

21. (22) Dennis Hauger, 178, Did not finish.

22. (7) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 127, Did not finish.

23. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 121, Did not finish.

24. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 104, Did not finish.

25. (15) Caio Collet, 17, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 157.193 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:38.7603.

Margin of Victory: 0.8731 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-22, Foster 23-32, Malukas 33-60, McLaughlin 61-81, Kirkwood 82, Palou 83-84, Rosenqvist 85, Power 86-87, Malukas 88-118, McLaughlin 119-129, Kirkwood 130, Palou 131.

Points: Palou 457, Malukas 374, Kirkwood 370, Lundgaard 353, O’Ward 336, Newgarden 310, Rosenqvist 296, McLaughlin 295, Ericsson 250, VeeKay 237.

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