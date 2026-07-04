John Deere Classic Scores

Saturday
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $8.8 million
Yardage: 7,327; Par: 71
Third Round
|Lucas Glover
|63-65-69—197
|Lee Hodges
|64-66-67—197
|Zac Blair
|63-68-67—198
|Ben Kohles
|65-67-66—198
|Jackson Suber
|68-64-66—198
|Doug Ghim
|69-65-65—199
|Zach Johnson
|64-70-66—200
|Ryo Hisatsune
|67-65-69—201
|Max Homa
|67-66-68—201
|Chandler Phillips
|69-67-65—201
|Preston Stout
|66-69-66—201
|Blades Brown
|69-66-67—202
|Rickie Fowler
|70-69-63—202
|Chris Gotterup
|66-68-68—202
|Troy Merritt
|66-66-70—202
|William Mouw
|66-68-68—202
|Andrew Putnam
|67-68-67—202
|Aaron Wise
|66-69-67—202
|Tyler Duncan
|66-66-71—203
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-66-67—203
|Beau Hossler
|70-67-66—203
|Matt Kuchar
|72-66-65—203
|David Lipsky
|67-65-71—203
|Mac Meissner
|67-70-66—203
|Pontus Nyholm
|68-66-69—203
|Erik Van Rooyen
|70-69-64—203
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|68-68-68—204
|Pierceson Coody
|69-68-67—204
|Zecheng Dou
|67-69-68—204
|Ben Griffin
|69-65-70—204
|Harry Higgs
|67-68-69—204
|Tom Hoge
|73-64-67—204
|Stephan Jaeger
|64-72-68—204
|Tom Kim
|67-68-69—204
|Davis Thompson
|69-69-66—204
|Kevin Yu
|66-72-66—204
|Jacob Bridgeman
|67-70-68—205
|Davis Chatfield
|69-66-70—205
|Sungjae Im
|68-69-68—205
|David Skinns
|72-67-66—205
|Austin Smotherman
|66-69-70—205
|Hayden Springer
|66-68-71—205
|Karl Vilips
|72-65-68—205
|Michael Brennan
|66-68-72—206
|Nick Dunlap
|67-72-67—206
|Tony Finau
|70-68-68—206
|Chan Kim
|68-67-71—206
|Peter Malnati
|71-66-69—206
|Trace Crowe
|69-69-69—207
|Austin Eckroat
|71-67-69—207
|Patrick Fishburn
|65-71-71—207
|Luke Gutschewski
|67-68-72—207
|Mark Hubbard
|72-67-68—207
|Keita Nakajima
|70-69-68—207
|Keegan Bradley
|70-69-69—208
|Joel Dahmen
|66-71-71—208
|Lanto Griffin
|67-72-69—208
|Max McGreevy
|71-68-69—208
|Keith Mitchell
|73-66-69—208
|J.T. Poston
|68-69-71—208
|Davis Riley
|65-72-71—208
|Jordan Spieth
|70-69-69—208
|Matt Wallace
|67-71-70—208
|Rafael Campos
|66-71-72—209
|Eric Cole
|76-63-70—209
|A.J. Ewart
|67-72-70—209
|Steven Fisk
|68-68-73—209
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72-67-70—209
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|72-67-71—210
|Will Gordon
|70-69-71—210
|Gordon Sargent
|67-69-74—210
|Ryan Voois
|68-70-72—210
|Zachary Bauchou
|69-70-72—211
|Jonathan Byrd
|69-70-72—211
|Camilo Villegas
|71-67-73—211
|Michael Feagles
|69-70-74—213
|Nicholas Lindheim
|69-68-76—213
|Ryan Brehm
|68-69-77—214
|Fabian Gomez
|72-67-75—214
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