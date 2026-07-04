John Deere Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Deere Run Silvis, Ill. Purse: $8.8 million Yardage: 7,327; Par: 71 Third Round Lucas Glover 63-65-69—197 Lee…

Saturday

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $8.8 million

Yardage: 7,327; Par: 71

Third Round

Lucas Glover 63-65-69—197 Lee Hodges 64-66-67—197 Zac Blair 63-68-67—198 Ben Kohles 65-67-66—198 Jackson Suber 68-64-66—198 Doug Ghim 69-65-65—199 Zach Johnson 64-70-66—200 Ryo Hisatsune 67-65-69—201 Max Homa 67-66-68—201 Chandler Phillips 69-67-65—201 Preston Stout 66-69-66—201 Blades Brown 69-66-67—202 Rickie Fowler 70-69-63—202 Chris Gotterup 66-68-68—202 Troy Merritt 66-66-70—202 William Mouw 66-68-68—202 Andrew Putnam 67-68-67—202 Aaron Wise 66-69-67—202 Tyler Duncan 66-66-71—203 Emiliano Grillo 70-66-67—203 Beau Hossler 70-67-66—203 Matt Kuchar 72-66-65—203 David Lipsky 67-65-71—203 Mac Meissner 67-70-66—203 Pontus Nyholm 68-66-69—203 Erik Van Rooyen 70-69-64—203 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-68-68—204 Pierceson Coody 69-68-67—204 Zecheng Dou 67-69-68—204 Ben Griffin 69-65-70—204 Harry Higgs 67-68-69—204 Tom Hoge 73-64-67—204 Stephan Jaeger 64-72-68—204 Tom Kim 67-68-69—204 Davis Thompson 69-69-66—204 Kevin Yu 66-72-66—204 Jacob Bridgeman 67-70-68—205 Davis Chatfield 69-66-70—205 Sungjae Im 68-69-68—205 David Skinns 72-67-66—205 Austin Smotherman 66-69-70—205 Hayden Springer 66-68-71—205 Karl Vilips 72-65-68—205 Michael Brennan 66-68-72—206 Nick Dunlap 67-72-67—206 Tony Finau 70-68-68—206 Chan Kim 68-67-71—206 Peter Malnati 71-66-69—206 Trace Crowe 69-69-69—207 Austin Eckroat 71-67-69—207 Patrick Fishburn 65-71-71—207 Luke Gutschewski 67-68-72—207 Mark Hubbard 72-67-68—207 Keita Nakajima 70-69-68—207 Keegan Bradley 70-69-69—208 Joel Dahmen 66-71-71—208 Lanto Griffin 67-72-69—208 Max McGreevy 71-68-69—208 Keith Mitchell 73-66-69—208 J.T. Poston 68-69-71—208 Davis Riley 65-72-71—208 Jordan Spieth 70-69-69—208 Matt Wallace 67-71-70—208 Rafael Campos 66-71-72—209 Eric Cole 76-63-70—209 A.J. Ewart 67-72-70—209 Steven Fisk 68-68-73—209 Mackenzie Hughes 72-67-70—209 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 72-67-71—210 Will Gordon 70-69-71—210 Gordon Sargent 67-69-74—210 Ryan Voois 68-70-72—210 Zachary Bauchou 69-70-72—211 Jonathan Byrd 69-70-72—211 Camilo Villegas 71-67-73—211 Michael Feagles 69-70-74—213 Nicholas Lindheim 69-68-76—213 Ryan Brehm 68-69-77—214 Fabian Gomez 72-67-75—214

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.