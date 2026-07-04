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John Deere Classic Scores

The Associated Press

July 4, 2026, 6:54 PM

Saturday

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $8.8 million

Yardage: 7,327; Par: 71

Third Round

Lucas Glover 63-65-69—197
Lee Hodges 64-66-67—197
Zac Blair 63-68-67—198
Ben Kohles 65-67-66—198
Jackson Suber 68-64-66—198
Doug Ghim 69-65-65—199
Zach Johnson 64-70-66—200
Ryo Hisatsune 67-65-69—201
Max Homa 67-66-68—201
Chandler Phillips 69-67-65—201
Preston Stout 66-69-66—201
Blades Brown 69-66-67—202
Rickie Fowler 70-69-63—202
Chris Gotterup 66-68-68—202
Troy Merritt 66-66-70—202
William Mouw 66-68-68—202
Andrew Putnam 67-68-67—202
Aaron Wise 66-69-67—202
Tyler Duncan 66-66-71—203
Emiliano Grillo 70-66-67—203
Beau Hossler 70-67-66—203
Matt Kuchar 72-66-65—203
David Lipsky 67-65-71—203
Mac Meissner 67-70-66—203
Pontus Nyholm 68-66-69—203
Erik Van Rooyen 70-69-64—203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-68-68—204
Pierceson Coody 69-68-67—204
Zecheng Dou 67-69-68—204
Ben Griffin 69-65-70—204
Harry Higgs 67-68-69—204
Tom Hoge 73-64-67—204
Stephan Jaeger 64-72-68—204
Tom Kim 67-68-69—204
Davis Thompson 69-69-66—204
Kevin Yu 66-72-66—204
Jacob Bridgeman 67-70-68—205
Davis Chatfield 69-66-70—205
Sungjae Im 68-69-68—205
David Skinns 72-67-66—205
Austin Smotherman 66-69-70—205
Hayden Springer 66-68-71—205
Karl Vilips 72-65-68—205
Michael Brennan 66-68-72—206
Nick Dunlap 67-72-67—206
Tony Finau 70-68-68—206
Chan Kim 68-67-71—206
Peter Malnati 71-66-69—206
Trace Crowe 69-69-69—207
Austin Eckroat 71-67-69—207
Patrick Fishburn 65-71-71—207
Luke Gutschewski 67-68-72—207
Mark Hubbard 72-67-68—207
Keita Nakajima 70-69-68—207
Keegan Bradley 70-69-69—208
Joel Dahmen 66-71-71—208
Lanto Griffin 67-72-69—208
Max McGreevy 71-68-69—208
Keith Mitchell 73-66-69—208
J.T. Poston 68-69-71—208
Davis Riley 65-72-71—208
Jordan Spieth 70-69-69—208
Matt Wallace 67-71-70—208
Rafael Campos 66-71-72—209
Eric Cole 76-63-70—209
A.J. Ewart 67-72-70—209
Steven Fisk 68-68-73—209
Mackenzie Hughes 72-67-70—209
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 72-67-71—210
Will Gordon 70-69-71—210
Gordon Sargent 67-69-74—210
Ryan Voois 68-70-72—210
Zachary Bauchou 69-70-72—211
Jonathan Byrd 69-70-72—211
Camilo Villegas 71-67-73—211
Michael Feagles 69-70-74—213
Nicholas Lindheim 69-68-76—213
Ryan Brehm 68-69-77—214
Fabian Gomez 72-67-75—214

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