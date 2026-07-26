DC community believes traffic safety should be reexamined after 5-year-old injured in hit-and-run

A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Southeast D.C. Police are searching for a Nissan with Virginia plates.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Anna-Lysa Gayle is in the D.C. community where neighbors say changes in safety measures could be helpful after a 5-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run incident.

The search continues for a suspect in a hit-and-run case involving a 5-year-old boy in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said the child was riding a scooter on Ridgecrest Court, near 22nd Street in Southeast, around 6:45 p.m. when he was hit by a dark blue Nissan traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver fled the scene without stopping.

The boy was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, according to police.

One resident told WTOP that the speeding factor is no surprise to the community.

“Just in general, watching people drive, yeah, they drive past pretty fast,” said Cindy Neverson, a manager at the Villages of Parkland Splash Park, which is near the area where the child was hit.

Neverson believes consistent police presence in the vicinity may help in the future.

“I know in like malls and stuff they just put a police car, there’s nobody in it, but it just gives a presence,” she said.

The Nissan investigators are searching for is fitted with Virginia license plate TAK-9548.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or knowledge of the vehicle is urged to contact D.C. police.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Anna-Lysa Gayle contributed to this report.

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