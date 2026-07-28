JJ Bleday’s solo homer and Dane Myers’ game-saving grab help Reds beat Guardians 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — JJ Bleday hit a solo home run in the first inning and five Cincinnati pitchers combined for…

CINCINNATI (AP) — JJ Bleday hit a solo home run in the first inning and five Cincinnati pitchers combined for the shutout as the Reds defeated the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 and split a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

Kyle Manzardo hit a grand slam, Chase DeLauter scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning and Cleveland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-5 win in the opener.

The Reds sealed the win in the nightcap when, with a runner aboard in the ninth, Dane Myers made a leaping grab against the center field wall on Petey Halpin’s drive for the final out, securing Emilio Pagán his 11th save.

The Guardians were shut out for the ninth time this season and third time in four games.

The Guardians wasted another dominant outing by right-hander Gavin Williams, who allowed two runs on 12 hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Williams became the first Guardians pitcher since Shane Bieber in 2021 to record 10 or more strikeouts in four straight starts in a single season. Bieber fanned 10 or more in each of his first four starts of 2021. In his past four starts, Williams has 45 strikeouts and two walks over 27 innings.

The Reds went with a bullpen game for the nightcap.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson was the opener for the Reds, making his first start of the season and 15th of his career. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Jose Franco earned his first career victory, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in a career-high 3 2/3 innings before exiting in the seventh with right elbow discomfort.

Bleday put the Reds ahead 1-0 with a solo home run in the first inning, his 18th of the season.

Williams’ wild pitch allowed Myers to score from third, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead in the fifth. It was his fourth wild pitch of the season.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (5-9, 4.53) and Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (8-6, 4.02) are scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale.

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