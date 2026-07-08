Jessica Shepard secures 3rd triple-double of the season and the Wings beat the Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Shepard had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for her third triple-double of the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Shepard had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for her third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Dallas (14-8) earned its eighth road victory of the season — after totaling just six over the past two seasons.

Paige Bueckers made her only 3-pointer of the game with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter to give Dallas an 82-70 lead. Shepard was credited with an assist on the play to become the second player in WNBA history with three triple-doubles in a season, joining Alyssa Thomas.

Shepard’s fourth career triple-double moved her into a tie with Sabrina Ionescu for second-most behind Thomas.

SKY, MERCURY 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter, Natasha Cloud finished with 11 points and six assists, and Chicago beat Phoenix.

Taylor scored Chicago’s opening 10 points of the third quarter to build a seven-point lead, and the Sky finished the period with a 56-44 advantage.

Chicago led by double figures in the fourth until Kahleah Copper made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to pull Phoenix within 74-66. But Jacy Sheldon sealed it at the other end with a 3-pointer for her only points of the game.

Azura Stevens added nine points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (7-14). Skylar Diggins (right knee) did not play.

Copper led Phoenix (8-14) with 25 points and four 3-pointers. DeWanna Bonner added 12 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bonner became the first player in WNBA history with 8,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 500 steals.

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