Jeff McNeil’s pinch-hit single in the 7th inning sends the A’s to a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Jeff McNeil drove in the go-ahead runs with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jeff McNeil drove in the go-ahead runs with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and the Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Monday night.

Athletics rookie Tommy White went 4 for 5 in his third major league game and beat out a comebacker that deflected off Kevin Ginkel (3-3) to load the bases with two outs. McNeil broke a 2-all tie with a two-run single, then wound up on third after he stole second on a wild pitch that allowed White to score for the final margin.

Nolan Arenado doubled with one out in the Arizona fifth for his 2,000th career hit. He became the 298th player to reach the milestone and the 21st third baseman.

A’s rookie Joshua Kuroda-Grauer hit his first big league homer — a leadoff shot against rookie Mitch Bratt in the second to put the Athletics ahead — and Jacob Wilson led off the fifth with his sixth homer for a 2-0 lead.

Jorge Barrosa doubled leading off the sixth against Jeffrey Springs, and Ketel Marte followed with his 18th homer — a tying shot into the upper deck in left field.

Geraldo Perdomo had a bunt hit to chase Springs, who allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander has given up 27 homers — most in the majors and one off his career high set last season. He is 0-9 in 16 starts since going 3-0 in his first four.

Luis Medina (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Hogan Harris struck out the side and left two runners on in the ninth for his seventh save.

Bratt permitted two runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his third big league start. Ginkel got three outs and was charged with three runs.

Up next

RHP Blake Perkins (2-5, 6.87 ERA) pitches Tuesday for the Athletics. Arizona had not announced a scheduled starter.

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