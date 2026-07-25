Japan’s Daizen Maeda joins promoted Ipswich from Celtic

LONDON (AP) — Newly-promoted Ipswich has signed Japan forward Daizen Maeda from Celtic, the English club said Saturday. The 28-year-old…

LONDON (AP) — Newly-promoted Ipswich has signed Japan forward Daizen Maeda from Celtic, the English club said Saturday.

The 28-year-old Maeda played at the World Cup, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Sweden before Japan was eliminated by Brazil in the round-of-32.

Ipswich did not reveal financial details of the transfer.

Maeda scored 79 goals in 212 games with Celtic, helping it win five Scottish league titles.

Earlier this week, Ipswich signed Morocco defender Issa Diop from Fulham as it prepares for its return to the Premier League after one season in the second tier.

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