Imanaga throws 7 shutout innings and Cubs roll to 10-1 win over Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven shutout innings and Nico Hoerner had a bases-loaded triple and four RBIs to…

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven shutout innings and Nico Hoerner had a bases-loaded triple and four RBIs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 10-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the first and Imanaga (6-8) took over from there, allowing six hits with one walk before leaving after 99 pitches. The left-hander has gone a season-high seven innings four times, also shutting out the Diamondbacks in a win on May 2.

Seiya Suzuki had a one-out double off Zebby Matthews (4-7) and Bregman hit his 10th home run — a two-out shot for the lead.

Pedro Ramírez doubled and scored on Carson Kelly’s single to make it 3-0 in the second.

Bregman and Ian Happ walked after Michael Busch’s one-out single to load the bases in the third. Hoerner tripled on a ball that one-hopped past Luke Keaschall in center field before scoring on a single by Ramírez for a 7-0 advantage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled leading off the fourth, Suzuki walked and Busch, who went 3 for 5, singled for an 8-0 lead. Suzuki scored when Bregman reached on a fielding error at third by Brooks Lee to chase Matthews, who allowed 10 runs — eight earned — and nine hits in three innings.

Travis Adams entered with nobody out and two on and got a double play grounder from Happ, but Hoerner singled to drive in the 10th run.

Up next

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-5, 2.85 ERA) squares off with Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (3-9, 3.90) on Monday in Cleveland.

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.19) starts Monday’s opener against the visiting Tigers and RHP Jack Flaherty (3-8, 4.48).

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