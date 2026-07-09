Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser among those leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs front office

TORONTO (AP) — Hayley Wickenheiser and the Toronto Maple Leafs are parting ways after the hockey Hall of Famer spent…

TORONTO (AP) — Hayley Wickenheiser and the Toronto Maple Leafs are parting ways after the hockey Hall of Famer spent eight seasons working in the NHL team’s front office.

Wickenheiser said in an Instagram post Thursday that the move came after “several discussions” with new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka.

“During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization,” Wickenheiser said. “However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path.”

Wickenheiser joined the Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development in August 2018, shortly after the end of her stellar playing career. She was named an assistant general manager in July 2022.

“Since joining the club in 2018, I have been immensely proud of the work our player development team has accomplished,” Wickenheiser said. “I want to sincerely thank the incredibly talented individuals, coaches, management, and players whom I have been fortunate enough to work alongside over the last eight years.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, wish the team nothing but the best moving forward, and look forward to the next chapter.”

Wickenheiser led Canada to four Olympic titles and seven world championships over her playing career. She is Canada’s career points leader with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games.

She was one of a handful of front-office employees let go this week.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said in a statement. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

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