x-first half winner All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Vancouver 9, Everett 8 Eugene 9, Spokane 5 Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 3…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 9, Everett 8

Eugene 9, Spokane 5

Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 3

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

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