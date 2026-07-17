x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver 9, Everett 8
Eugene 9, Spokane 5
Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 3
Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Everett at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Eugene, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
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