Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For Dodgers-Yanks, MLB Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here and get $50 in coins when you spend $5 on the app for tonight’s loaded MLB slate, including matchups like Dodgers vs. Yankees.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For MLB Slate

Before you dive into tonight’s matchups—whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx or analyzing the Milwaukee Brewers at home—it is important to know exactly what the current welcome bonus entails.

Here is a quick overview of the latest Novig sign-up offer to help you get started on the right foot:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified July 17th, 2026

The latest Novig promo code unlocks a highly lucrative welcome offer strictly available to new users. If you are a first-time player on the platform, you can take advantage of this promotion by simply spending $5 within the app. In return, Novig will automatically credit your new account with $50 in Novig coins, which can be used within the app’s free mode.

This $50 bonus provides the perfect opportunity to get involved with tonight’s packed MLB slate. You can use your newly acquired Novig coins to back the 61-win Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, or pivot to other exciting matchups on the board. No matter which game catches your eye, this new user promo ensures you step up to the plate with plenty of flexibility.

Novig MLB Friday Night Markets

Ready to put your Novig MLB promo to work? Here is the current landscape of today’s odds to help you find the best value on the board.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) LAD @ NYY LAD -106 / NYY +102 9.5 (O +120 / U -127) CHW @ TOR CHW +122 / TOR -130 8.5 (O +100 / U -104) MIA @ MIL MIA +135 / MIL -141 9.5 (O +115 / U -117

If you are looking to maximize your promo, the Dodgers vs. Yankees showdown is close to a toss-up. The Yankees boast a stellar 3.39 overall team ERA, limiting opponents to a meager .228 batting average. However, the Dodgers bring significant firepower to the Bronx, sporting a .777 team OPS and a .343 on-base percentage. Backing the Yankees at home could provide the slight edge you need, given their elite pitching metrics.

Up north, the Toronto Blue Jays enter as -130 favorites against the Chicago White Sox. Toronto will hand the ball to probable starter Spencer Miles to face off against Chicago’s Anthony Kay. The Blue Jays’ pitching staff has put up a collective 8.993 K/9 this season, which could spell trouble for a White Sox lineup hitting just .241 overall. The total sits at 8.5, but Toronto’s home-field advantage makes their moneyline an appealing target.

Finally, the Marlins vs. Brewers game is an intriguing matchup between two playoff contenders. The Brewers pitching staff has been dominant, shutting down opponents with a 3.48 ERA and an outstanding 9.727 K/9 strikeout rate. Milwaukee’s elite arms make them a strong candidate to back against a Marlins team that carries a higher 4.02 team ERA.

Expanding Your Card: The Open Championship

While tonight’s MLB slate is the immediate draw, your $50 in Novig coins is not limited to the baseball diamond. With The Open Championship underway, golf fans can also take advantage of this welcome offer throughout this major tournament. By claiming your offer now, you will have plenty of flexibility to forecast outright winners, round leaders, or specific tournament matchups as the world’s best golfers compete for the Claret Jug.

Sign Up With Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Getting started with this exclusive offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and get in on the action, whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or take a swing on The Open:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process by providing standard personal information (such as your legal name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit into your Novig account. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Spend at least $5 in the app. You can make this initial $5 purchase on any available market, including tonight’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Once you have completed these steps, your promo will be fully activated, and your $50 in Novig coins will be applied to your account, ready for the week’s biggest matchups.