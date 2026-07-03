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High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2026, 12:58 AM

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Hillsboro 3

Everett 9, Tri-City 5

Eugene 12, Vancouver 9

Thursday’s Games

Spokane 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 4, Tri-City 2

Eugene at Vancouver, ppd. to July 3

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

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