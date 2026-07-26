All Blacks add three new caps for ‘greatest rivalry’ rugby tour to South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has selected three uncapped players among 10 additions to…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has selected three uncapped players among 10 additions to his current squad for a four-test series against the Rugby World Cup champion Springboks starting next month.

Rennie has increased his Nations Championship squad of 34 players to 44 players for the tour which comprises three tests and four other matches in South Africa and one test in the United States. All 34 players who were part of New Zealand’s Nations Championship squad — which won tests against France, Italy and Ireland — have been retained.

The new caps are Hurricanes prop Siale Lauaki, Moana Pasifika backrower Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and Chiefs flyhalf Josh Jacomb.

The other additions to the squad are prop Ollie Norris, hooker George Bell, lock Fabian Holland, backrower Ethan Blackadder, centers Timoci Tavatavanawai and Rieko Ioane and winger Emoni Narawa.

The All Blacks’ tour to South Africa marks a return to old-fashioned touring with weekend and midweek matches, which was the norm before the rugby union professional era began in 1995.

New Zealand will play the Stormers at Cape Town on Aug. 8, the Sharks at Durban on Aug. 12, the Bulls at Pretoria on Aug. 16 and the Lions at Johannesburg on Aug. 26 as well as tests against South Africa at Johannesburg on Aug. 23, at Cape Town on Aug. 30, at Johannesburg on Sept. 6 and in Baltimore on Sept. 13.

South Africa is ranked No. 1 and New Zealand is ranked No. 2 in the world, and the tour is being billed as reviving rugby’s “greatest rivalry.”

“This tour will challenge us and demand the very best of us,” Rennie said. “We have selected a squad that we know is up to the challenge. It’s a balanced blend of experienced test players and a cohort of younger players who will be keen to work hard and showcase their skillset on tour.

“We are thrilled for those players who will have the opportunity to pull on the All Blacks jersey for the first time, and welcome back those who are returning to the group.”

The All Blacks have only once won a test series on a South Africa tour — in 1996 — after failed attempts in 1928, 1948, 1960, 1970 and 1976. The teams have met 110 times in tests with New Zealand winning 63, South Africa winning 43 and four being drawn.

“With eight matches in six weeks, including a four-test series against the Springboks, this would have to be the toughest tour in rugby,” Rennie said. “Every player will be required to play their part across this tour, whether it’s preparing to play or helping their mates prepare.

“It will be an intense seven weeks of touring but an excellent opportunity for us to pit ourselves against the current benchmark team in world rugby and to build connections with each other in a way that only a tour of this scale can do. What we learn about ourselves on and off-field will set us up well for the Rugby World Cup in 2027.”

Rennie said while Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in the test matches, other captains are likely to be chosen for the “franchise matches.” Savea will not arrive in South Africa until just before the first test.

“Ardie has carried a massive workload in the last couple of years and we think it is best for him to have a break so he can come back ready to lead us into the test series,” Rennie said. “We have a number of excellent leaders in our squad who will embrace the chance to captain the side.”

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