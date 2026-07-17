Golfers with a round of 62 in the major championships

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par): British Open Branden Grace, third, 2017,…

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par):

British Open

Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)

Lucas Herbert, second, 2026, Royal Birkdale (70)

Sam Burns, second, 2026, Royal Birkdale (70)

U.S. Open

Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

PGA Championship

x-Xander Schauffele, first, 2024, Valhalla (71)

Shane Lowry, third, 2024, Valhalla (71)

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x-won tournament

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