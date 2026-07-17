Golfers with a round of 62 in the major championships

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par):
British Open
Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)
Lucas Herbert, second, 2026, Royal Birkdale (70)
Sam Burns, second, 2026, Royal Birkdale (70)
U.S. Open
Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)
Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)
PGA Championship
x-Xander Schauffele, first, 2024, Valhalla (71)
Shane Lowry, third, 2024, Valhalla (71)
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x-won tournament
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