Sports on TV for July 20 – 26

ADV11-12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 20
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at L.A. Angels
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Blaze
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Las Vegas at Toronto
PEACOCK — Las Vegas at Toronto
10 p.m.
USA — Minnesota at Seattle
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Tuesday, July 21
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
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Wednesday, July 22
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
8:45 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (4:07 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Kansas City (joined in progress) (2:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Chicago Cubs
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Connecticut at Indiana
10 p.m.
CNBC — Dallas at Portland
USA — Dallas at Portland
_____
Thursday, July 23
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Play-In, College Station, Texas
_____
Friday, July 24
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
11 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at IRP, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Washington (joined in progress) (6:45 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Toronto at Boston
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge: From Chicago
X GAMES
9 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 1, New Orleans
_____
Saturday, July 25
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets (7:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at Texas (7:15 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Detroit
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Championship – Game 1, College Station, Texas
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Team Cooper vs. Team Weatherspoon, Chicago
X GAMES
3 p.m.
ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans
7 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans
_____
Sunday, July 26
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: AWS Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305, Houston Rig Hands at Dallas Power, Houston
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage (taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, Pa.
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco (joined in progress) (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Championship – Game 2, College Station, Texas
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York
X GAMES
2 p.m.
ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
6 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
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