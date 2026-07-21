Gleyber Torres returns to the Detroit Tigers after being sidelined by an oblique injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Gleyber Torres made an immediate impact for the Detroit Tigers in his return from another oblique strain.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Gleyber Torres made an immediate impact for the Detroit Tigers in his return from another oblique strain.

Torres had two hits and walked twice in Monday night’s 8-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings. The veteran infielder was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his first major league game since June 15.

“We’ve been missing him for sure, and really glad he’s back,” Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler said. “The quality of at-bats that he gives, the leadership that he has out there, it’s huge. We’re really happy to have him back.”

The 29-year-old Torres also went on the IL in May with an oblique strain and missed time last year with the same injury. The three-time All-Star is batting .288 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games with Detroit this season.

“I love that he had a little bit of nerves and energy and conducted his at-bats really well and contributed to a win,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Detroit catcher Eduardo Valencia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday to make room for Torres. Valencia hit .417 with two homers and three RBIs over six games in his first big league action.

The Tigers (47-53) improved to 12-4 in their last 16 games. They are facing an important stretch of the season as they look to make a case to keep the team together at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

“I joke about, you know, that we’ve been playing Game 7 since May,” Hinch said before the series opener against the Cubs. “I mean, May was a miserable month. Everybody knows it. It put us in a really deep hole, and we’ve been steadily climbing out of that for the better part of two months.

“So we’re taking it sort of with open arms that it’s part of our identity right now that we’ve got to block out all the noise of what’s ahead in the next few weeks and get to winning games.”

Mize is banged up and other Tigers injury news

Right-hander Casey Mize is day to day after he pitched just 3 1/3 innings in Sunday’s 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Angels. Mize has a bruised left wrist after he was struck by a comebacker, and he also experienced groin tightness.

“The initial feedback is very positive,” Hinch said. “He felt good coming to the ballpark. He’s optimistic with where he’s at.”

Left-hander Framber Valdez is lined up to pitch Tuesday in his first start since July 9. He has been on the bereavement list because of the death of a grandmother.

“She was super supportive,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “She was always cheering for me all the time. … She’s the one who raised us, she’s the one who supports us, and she’s the one who always was rooting for me back and forth, no matter what situation I was in.”

Right-hander Jackson Jobe pitched three innings in a rehab appearance with Double-A Erie on Sunday. Jobe is coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2025.

Hinch said infielder Javier Báez is slated to begin a rehab stint with Class A Lakeland on Tuesday. Báez has been sidelined by a right ankle sprain.

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