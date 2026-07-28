Giants put infielder Casey Schmitt on 10-day injured list with torn meniscus in left knee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Schmitt, the Giants’ breakout star this season, was injured while trying to stop after taking a sharp turn around first base during Monday night’s 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Initial tests were inconclusive, but Schmitt underwent an MRI before Tuesday night’s game that revealed the extent of the injury. No timetable has been set for his return.

“Hasn’t been dictated yet,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said. “He’s back there doing what he can. Still in the early stages of knowing exactly what will happen, but obviously he’s going to miss a good chunk of time.”

The 27-year-old Schmitt has been one of San Francisco’s best players this season while filling several positions in the infield and outfield. He is batting .271 with a .784 OPS and has already set career highs for homers (21), RBIs (55), runs (47) and hits (105).

In a corresponding move, infielder Osleivis Basabe was called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

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