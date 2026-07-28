Olivia Miles scores 24 points as Lynx extend win streak to 8 with 100-93 victory over Tempo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Olivia Miles scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx extended their winning streak to eight games…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Olivia Miles scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx extended their winning streak to eight games with a 100-93 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night.

Miles shot 9 for 17 with four 3-pointers for Minnesota (23-6), which owns the best record in the WNBA. She added eight assists and six rebounds.

Kayla McBride scored 18 with four 3-pointers for the Lynx, who were 14 for 25 (56%) from distance. Napheesa Collier had 15 points and Natasha Howard scored 13. Reserve Antonia Delaere scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from distance.

Marina Mabrey had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto (10-17), which has lost four straight and eight of its last nine. Maria Conde finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Laura Juskaite scored 18.

Miles made a layup to give the Lynx an 89-75 lead with 6:32 left to play. Juskaite and Kia Nurse hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end a 12-0 run and cut the deficit to two over the next 2:22. Delaere answered with two straight 3-pointers to increase the lead to 95-87 as Minnesota recovered.

Miles had 15 points by halftime, McBride scored 13 and the Lynx took a 53-43 lead into the break after trailing 28-25 to start the second quarter.

Up next

The teams square off again on Thursday in Toronto.

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