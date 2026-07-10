Giants beat the Rockies 8-2 to start a 4-game series

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Casey Schmitt, Bryce Eldridge and Willy Adames homered to back rookie Carson Whisenhunt and the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Casey Schmitt, Bryce Eldridge and Willy Adames homered to back rookie Carson Whisenhunt and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Thursday night to start a four-game series.

Whisenhunt (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second start this season and the seventh of his career. He struck out four and walked four, throwing 57 of 87 pitches for strikes.

JT Brubacker retired all four batters he faced before Erik Miller struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Caleb Kilian fanned two in the ninth to finish.

Schmitt hit his 18th homer — a two-out shot off Ryan Feltner (3-3) for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. He had an RBI double after a two-out bases-empty single by Luis Arraez to ignite a four-run eighth against reliever TJ Shook. Rafael Devers added a ground-rule RBI double in front of Adames’ 15th homer to cap the rally.

Eldridge became the first Giant this season to hit a home run into McCovey Cove, tying it 2-2 in the fourth with his eighth of the season.

Arraez doubled in the go-ahead run in the fifth and Devers followed with an RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Victor Vodnik replaced Feltner with one out and the bases loaded and retired Eldridge on a lineout before striking out Victor Bericoto, who immediately left the game with an apparent injury.

Hunter Goodman had a leadoff single in the fourth and scored on Willi Castro’s seventh homer — a two-out shot to put the Rockies up 2-1.

Feltner pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits and four walks. He won two previous starts against the Giants this season. Shook yielded four runs on six hits in two innings.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.45) was set to start Friday opposite Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (0-2, 6.95).

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