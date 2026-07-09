Gavin Williams throws seven strong innings, three Guardians homer in 5-2 victory over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gavin Williams pitched seven dominant innings, Gabriel Arias, Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey hit home runs and…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gavin Williams pitched seven dominant innings, Gabriel Arias, Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey hit home runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Williams (10-4) moved into a tie with Boston’s Sonny Gray for the most victories in the AL with his first win since June 3. He gave up two runs on three hits with a walk, and he tied his season high with 11 strikeouts.

Hunter Gaddis pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Cade Smith earned his 27th save with a perfect ninth.

Twins starter Bailey Ober gave up one run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts in his first appearance since May 30. He was activated from the injured list on Thursday after recovering from right elbow inflammation.

The Twins saw their four-game winning streak snapped but still won seven of their last eight series.

Williams retired the first 13 batters he faced, eight of them by strikeout, before Royce Lewis dropped a soft line drive into short right field for the Twins’ first hit.

Lewis’ single seemed to fluster Williams, who walked Alan Roden and hit Luke Keaschall with a pitch to load the bases. Tristan Gray followed with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield to tie the game 1-1.

However, Williams got a force-out at home plate for the second out, then froze Trevor Larnach on a curveball for strike three to keep it tied.

DeLauter broke the tie in the sixth inning with a solo homer onto the right-field plaza off reliever Kendry Rojas (1-1) to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead.

Rojas walked two batters in the seventh, and both scored on Brayan Rocchio’s two-out double just over the glove of a leaping Twins third baseman Brooks Lee.

Lewis led off the bottom of the seventh with a long homer to left.

Bailey homered in the ninth off reliever Woosuk Go, who was making his major league debut.

Up next

The Guardians head to Miami, where LHP Parker Messick (7-5, 2.80 ERA) faces the Marlins in the series opener Friday. The Twins host the Angels this weekend, with RHP Zebby Matthews (4-5, 4.43) set to start on Friday.

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