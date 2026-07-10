Arsenal signs Women’s World Cup and Champions League winner Ona Batlle

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed former Barcelona defender Ona Batlle as another of Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning team makes…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed former Barcelona defender Ona Batlle as another of Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning team makes a big move to London.

Batlle was Barcelona’s starting right back in a 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes in the Champions League final in May before leaving the club at the end of the season as part of an exodus of key players.

She’s the second star from the 2023 World Cup-winning Spanish team to move to England this week after two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas joined London City Lionesses on Wednesday.

“I want to win trophies and I feel this is the right place to achieve that,” Batlle said in a statement as Arsenal announced her arrival Friday.

Batlle is another statement signing for Arsenal after the arrival of England midfielder Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich last week. It’s Batlle’s second stint in the English league after playing for Manchester United from 2020 through 2023.

Besides Batlle and Putellas, two more players from Barcelona’s Champions League final lineup after set for new clubs after defender Mapi Leon and striker Salma Paralluelo also departed at the end of the season.

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