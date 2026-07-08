Fliff Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus MLB Games Today, France vs. Morroco World Cup

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Dive into the MLB today or France vs. Morocco World Cup match tomorrow with a $50 bonus when redeeming the Fliff promo code WTOP50 via this link here.







Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 New Fliff User Offer Get $50 Offer Terms and Conditions 18+, no purchase necessary, void where prohibited. See terms at getfliff.com Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

Offer Overview

This welcome bonus is exclusively structured for new Fliff customers looking to maximize their initial entry value. When you register and activate the promo code, you receive a two-part return on investment. First, executing a standard $5 play automatically triggers $50 in free play. Additionally, Fliff provides a 100% match up to $100 on your first deposit, effectively doubling your starting capital.

To capitalize on this offer, users must meet standard eligibility requirements. You must be at least 18 years old to play on the platform. While Fliff operates in most states, you must be physically located in an active jurisdiction to register, claim the bonus, and participate. As long as you satisfy these geographic and age requirements as a first-time user, you are positioned to claim the deposit match and free play.

Use Fliff Bonus On This Week’s Games

The most statistically sound way to utilize your Fliff welcome offer is by targeting full-game moneylines across today’s MLB slate. Forecasting the outright winner allows you to put your bonus to work without the added variance of run lines or totals.

Here are the current moneyline odds for today’s featured matchups:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Rays (-131) Yankees (+110) Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Nationals (-137) Astros (+115) Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Reds (-142) Phillies (+119)

When evaluating these matchups, looking past surface-level records and digging into underlying metrics provides a clearer picture. The Rays (53-36) hold a stronger overall W-L record than the Yankees (50-41), validating their position as the home favorite. However, New York counters with a superior overall team ERA (3.40) compared to Tampa Bay’s pitching staff (3.76). This discrepancy on the mound makes the Yankees an analytically compelling underdog play.

Meanwhile, the Phillies-Reds matchup presents an inverted scenario. The Cincinnati Reds (41-49) are favored despite carrying a worse overall record than the Philadelphia Phillies (51-41). Both rotations have displayed notable vulnerabilities this season; the Phillies carry a 4.21 team ERA, while the Reds sit higher at 4.56. Factoring in these pitching metrics is a reliable recipe for success when deciding where to place your initial entry.

How to Sign Up With the Fliff Promo Code WTOP50

Unlocking your bonus funds requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to activate the WTOP50 code and begin making data-driven MLB picks: