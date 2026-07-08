Fliff Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus MLB Games Today, France vs. Morroco World Cup

Dive into the MLB today or France vs. Morocco World Cup match tomorrow with a $50 bonus when redeeming the Fliff promo code WTOP50 via this link here.
Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Bonus
|Fliff Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New Fliff User Offer
|Get $50 Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|18+, no purchase necessary, void where prohibited. See terms at getfliff.com
|Date Last Verified
|July 8th, 2026
Offer Overview
This welcome bonus is exclusively structured for new Fliff customers looking to maximize their initial entry value. When you register and activate the promo code, you receive a two-part return on investment. First, executing a standard $5 play automatically triggers $50 in free play. Additionally, Fliff provides a 100% match up to $100 on your first deposit, effectively doubling your starting capital.
To capitalize on this offer, users must meet standard eligibility requirements. You must be at least 18 years old to play on the platform. While Fliff operates in most states, you must be physically located in an active jurisdiction to register, claim the bonus, and participate. As long as you satisfy these geographic and age requirements as a first-time user, you are positioned to claim the deposit match and free play.
Use Fliff Bonus On This Week’s Games
The most statistically sound way to utilize your Fliff welcome offer is by targeting full-game moneylines across today’s MLB slate. Forecasting the outright winner allows you to put your bonus to work without the added variance of run lines or totals.
Here are the current moneyline odds for today’s featured matchups:
|Matchup
|Favorite (ML)
|Underdog (ML)
|New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
|Rays (-131)
|Yankees (+110)
|Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
|Nationals (-137)
|Astros (+115)
|Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
|Reds (-142)
|Phillies (+119)
When evaluating these matchups, looking past surface-level records and digging into underlying metrics provides a clearer picture. The Rays (53-36) hold a stronger overall W-L record than the Yankees (50-41), validating their position as the home favorite. However, New York counters with a superior overall team ERA (3.40) compared to Tampa Bay’s pitching staff (3.76). This discrepancy on the mound makes the Yankees an analytically compelling underdog play.
Meanwhile, the Phillies-Reds matchup presents an inverted scenario. The Cincinnati Reds (41-49) are favored despite carrying a worse overall record than the Philadelphia Phillies (51-41). Both rotations have displayed notable vulnerabilities this season; the Phillies carry a 4.21 team ERA, while the Reds sit higher at 4.56. Factoring in these pitching metrics is a reliable recipe for success when deciding where to place your initial entry.
How to Sign Up With the Fliff Promo Code WTOP50
Unlocking your bonus funds requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to activate the WTOP50 code and begin making data-driven MLB picks:
- Download the Fliff App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download the official Fliff application.
- Create Your Account: Open the app and initiate the registration process. You will need to input standard personal data, including your name, email address, and date of birth to establish your profile.
- Verify Your Identity: To comply with regulatory standards and secure the platform, Fliff requires all new users to provide proof of identification. Follow the on-screen prompts to securely upload your valid ID.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up flow, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP50 when prompted. This exact code is required to trigger the $50 welcome offer.
- Make Your First Deposit: Access the cashier section to fund your account. Fliff will match your initial deposit 100% up to $100, immediately increasing your bankroll.
- Make a Pick and Claim Your Free Play: Finally, spend $5 on any pick across the platform. Once that $5 entry is processed, your $50 in Free Play will automatically unlock in your account.