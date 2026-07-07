Fliff Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for World Cup Picks This Week

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Sign up using the Fliff promo code WTOP50 to receive a $50 bonus and deposit match offer (via this link here) to use on all the World Cup action today.







Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 World Cup Bonus

Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 New Fliff User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Free Play + 100% Match Up to $100 on Your First Deposit Terms and Conditions 18+, no purchase necessary, void where prohibited. See terms at getfliff.com Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

To take advantage of this exclusive bonus, you must be a new Fliff customer. When you sign up and spend just $5, you will automatically receive $50 in free play. On top of that, Fliff provides a 100% match up to $100 on your very first deposit. This dual-reward structure yields up to $50 in total promotional value, providing plenty of flexibility as you make your picks for the World Cup Round of 16 matchups featuring Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia.

Before claiming your bonus, note the platform’s standard eligibility requirements. Fliff is available in most states, but users must be at least 18 years old to play. Additionally, you must be physically present in a state where Fliff is available to register, claim your deposit match, and utilize your free play.

Use Fliff World Cup Offer Today

Before putting your bonus to work, here is a look at the moneyline odds for today’s Round of 16 matchups:

Match Home Moneyline Draw Away Moneyline Argentina vs. Egypt Argentina (-311) +390 Egypt (+906) Switzerland vs. Colombia Switzerland (+250) +206 Colombia (+123)

Understanding the payout structure is critical for maximizing your bankroll. If you spend $5 of your Fliff promotional funds on a heavy favorite like Argentina (-311), a winning pick yields $1.61 in profit for a total payout of $6.61. Conversely, placing that same $5 on a massive underdog like Egypt (+906) to pull off a stunning 90-minute upset would earn a substantial $45.30 profit, returning a $50.30 total payout.

Evaluating recent statistical output helps identify the most logical plays for today’s slate. Argentina is understandably a massive favorite, having dominated their first four matches with 11 goals scored and only three conceded (a +8 goal difference). They will challenge an Egypt side that has mustered six goals while allowing four (+2 goal difference).

In today’s more evenly matched contest, Colombia enters as a slight favorite (+123) on the heels of a stifling defensive start. Through four matches, Colombia has conceded just one goal while scoring five. However, they face a tough test against a dangerous Switzerland squad (+250) that has already found the back of the net nine times and boasts a +6 goal difference.

How to Activate the Fliff Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the exclusive offer using promo code WTOP50 before today’s World Cup Round of 16 matches kick off: