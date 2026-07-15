Hawks forward Gueye has surgery for fractured left foot and could miss start of 2026-27 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye could miss the start of the 2026-27 season after having surgery for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye could miss the start of the 2026-27 season after having surgery for a fractured left foot suffered in a workout.

The Hawks announced on Wednesday that Gueye had the surgery on Tuesday after suffering the injury on July 8.

The 6-foot-11 Gueye averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Atlanta last season. He played in 77 games, including eight starts, after making 28 starts and averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 2024.-25 season.

The Hawks say Gueye’s status will be updated in three to four months, a timeline which could overlap the start of next season.

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