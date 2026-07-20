FanDuel Promo Code: Use $1,000 in Bet Resets for Five MLB Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of an incredible FanDuel promo code offer right now to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens just by betting $5 daily for your first 5 days. Register here to start making wagers on the MLB games of your choice.

I’m going to show you exactly how we can claim this massive bonus and apply it immediately to thrilling matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Pittsburgh Pirates clashing with the New York Yankees. Best of all, this exclusive, new-user-only promotion gives us the flexibility to back our favorite squads today and keep swinging for the fences all week long.

Get $1,000 in Bet Resets with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Before we dive into tonight’s matchups, here is a quick summary of the welcome bonus details and terms we need to keep in mind:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens (Bet $5 daily for 5 days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 20, 2026

The latest FanDuel promo code offer unlocks a phenomenal opportunity for us baseball fans. We can earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens just by placing a $5 minimum wager every day for our first 5 days on the platform. Every day you qualify, you’ll receive $200 in Bet Resets.

You can start your first day of wagering by diving into tonight’s loaded MLB card, whether you want to back the 63-win Los Angeles Dodgers against the 55-win Philadelphia Phillies, or target the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the New York Yankees.

Additionally, this new-user exclusive comes with incredible flexibility: there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means we are completely free to back heavy favorites on the moneyline or take a chance on big underdogs for a massive payout. Whether you’re laying money on the Chicago Cubs hosting the Detroit Tigers or playing the matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels, your initial $5 bet qualifies you for the promotion, regardless of the odds attached to the slip.

Grab an Extra $25 Bonus on FanDuel Predicts

If you’re looking for even more ways to pad your bankroll, we’ve got a great opportunity to score with FanDuel Predicts. You can grab an extra $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts right now just for signing up here.

Because FanDuel Predicts is a peer-to-peer exchange platform where you trade event contracts directly against other players, it is actually available in more states than traditional sports betting. It’s a fantastic way to try something different, flex your sports knowledge against other fans, and secure another nice pay day.

Betting Odds for MLB Matchups on Monday

Before I start locking in my tickets, I always check the consensus odds to find the best value. Here is a look at today’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Yankees PIT -100 / NYY -119 PIT -1.5 (+170) / NYY +1.5 (-207) 7.5 (O -119 / U -101) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies LAD +116 / PHI -137 LAD +1.5 (-178) / PHI -1.5 (+147) 8.5 (O -106 / U -114) Detroit Tigers @ Chicago Cubs DET -105 / CHC -114 DET -1.5 (+142) / CHC +1.5 (-171) 11.5 (O -112 / U -107) St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Angels STL -104 / LAA -115 STL -1.5 (+154) / LAA +1.5 (-188) 9.0 (O -106 / U -114)

Matchup Spotlight: Dodgers @ Phillies

Tonight’s premier showdown takes place at Citizens Bank Park, and it’s a handicapping dream. We’ve got the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the mound, we have probable starters Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers matching up against Cristopher Sánchez for the Phillies. The Dodgers enter the contest boasting a potent lineup with a collective .772 OPS and 129 home runs on the season. They will test a Phillies pitching staff that has racked up strikeouts at an impressive 9.91 K/9 rate, despite holding a slightly inflated 4.214 team ERA. Conversely, the Phillies’ offense (.701 OPS, 128 HRs) will have to navigate a stingy Los Angeles pitching staff that brings a sharp 3.491 overall ERA to the table.

Betting Math: What a $5 Bet Wins You

I love breaking down exactly what a ticket looks like so we know our real chances. If you’re using a $5 unit to test the waters on this heavyweight clash, here is exactly what your profit would be based on the consensus odds:

Moneyline (ML):

A $5 bet on the favorite Phillies (-137) yields a profit of $3.65 (Total payout: $8.65).

yields a profit of (Total payout: $8.65). A $5 bet on the underdog Dodgers (+116) nets you $5.80 in profit (Total payout: $10.80).

Runline (Spread):

Taking the Phillies -1.5 (+147) requires them to win by multiple runs, but turns $5 into a solid $7.35 profit (Total payout: $12.35).

requires them to win by multiple runs, but turns $5 into a solid profit (Total payout: $12.35). Backing the Dodgers +1.5 (-178) gives you a cushion, returning a safer $2.81 profit (Total payout: $7.81).

How to Unlock the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a simple process, and the best part is that no manual FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these steps with me to secure your Bet Resets:

Sign Up: Create a new account by registering here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your new account. Place Your Bets: Place a minimum real-money wager of $5 each day for your first 5 days. Claim Your Bonus: You’ll receive $200 in Bet Resets every single day you qualify, unlocking up to $1,000 total in Bet Reset Tokens.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.