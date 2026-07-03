Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into all MLB and World Cup games today with a $1,000 bonus in hand when you redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details & Terms

Whether you are placing your first data-backed wager on the New York Mets or taking a position on the Atlanta Braves, leveraging this promotional offer requires an understanding of its mechanics.

Before submitting your first bet slip, review the key terms and conditions that dictate how to maximize this offer:

Claim the Maximum Bonus: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where the platform legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where the platform legally operates. Excluded States: This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the explicit exception of New York.

This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the explicit exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In and Application: After opting in, users must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, users must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Wager Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to count toward the sign-up bonus.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to count toward the sign-up bonus. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn. Winnings Calculation: Payouts are calculated strictly based on the cash portion of the wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from any final return calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer Review

As the New York Mets (36-51) prepare to take on the Atlanta Braves (50-34), bettors are presented with an optimal entry point to deploy the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Whether your models point toward Mets probable pitcher Christian Scott or Braves starter Grant Holmes, tonight’s National League clash serves as a prime opportunity to initiate your 10-day bonus period.

Here is a clear breakdown of the platform’s welcome offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 3rd, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Today

The New York Mets (36-51) will clash with the Atlanta Braves (50-34) on July 3, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. A quick glance at the overall records indicates a disparity in seasonal performance. The Atlanta Braves are currently enjoying a highly competitive campaign and positioning themselves strongly in the playoff standings, whereas the New York Mets are battling to correct a sub-.500 season and find consistent form.

Bet Type New York Mets Atlanta Braves Spread -1.5 (+153) +1.5 (-186) Moneyline -103 -116 Total Runs Over 9.5 (+103) Under 9.5 (-124)

While specific situational trends regarding underdogs or favorites are unavailable, the underlying hitting metrics clearly dictate where both teams generate their run production. The Atlanta Braves field a formidable lineup anchored by Matt Olson, who has tallied an impressive 52 RBIs across 330 at-bats. Ozzie Albies provides crucial secondary production, driving in 48 runs in his 326 at-bats. This sustained offensive output justifies why the Atlanta Braves are currently priced as the moneyline favorites (-116), carrying an implied win probability of roughly 53.7%.

Conversely, the visiting New York Mets rely heavily on a concentrated cluster of key bats to manufacture runs. Juan Soto remains the focal point of the Mets’ offense, boasting 39 RBIs in 242 at-bats, supported by Francisco Alvarez, who has contributed 19 RBIs over 184 at-bats. Despite the gap in overall team records, the market projects a highly competitive matchup. The New York Mets are listed at a narrow -103 on the moneyline, while offering +153 value for bettors willing to lay the -1.5 runs on the spread.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your edge before the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off is a straightforward process. To ensure you correctly claim and maximize your $1,000 bonus, execute the following activation steps: