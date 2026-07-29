Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for MLB Games (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB games today. Use this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Conditions

If you plan to place your first qualifying wager on the July 29, 2026, contest between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, understanding the structural parameters of the offer is essential. Whether your predictive models favor Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver or Mets veteran Sean Manaea, maximizing this promotion requires strict adherence to its rules.

Here is a comprehensive overview of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code functions, including the critical terms and conditions you need to factor into your strategy:

Bonus Total & Structure: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100. Age & Location Eligibility: The offer is available exclusively to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. (Please note: This promotion is legally restricted and cannot be claimed in New York).

The offer is available exclusively to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. (Please note: This promotion is legally restricted and cannot be claimed in New York). Deposit Requirements: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opting In & Wagering: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly within the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily match.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly within the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily match. FanCash Playthrough & Winnings: FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or used fully. When placing bets with FanCash, any resulting payouts are calculated based strictly on the cash portion of the wager; the FanCash stakes themselves are excluded from the final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Wednesday

Before the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets take the field, eligible bettors can claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. The table below isolates the key data points of the current new user offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States (Excludes NY) Date Last Verified July 29th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for Braves vs. Mets

The Atlanta Braves (62-44) are set to face the New York Mets (45-62) on July 29, 2026, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM ET. From a quantitative standpoint, the disparate win-loss records present an interesting dynamic for bettors utilizing the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Mets Spread -1.5 (+138) +1.5 (-168) Moneyline -124 +104 Total Runs Over 8 (-111) Under 8 (-109)

Odds as of July 29, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook odds.

Analyzing the offensive metrics reveals a clear picture of where both lineups derive their production. The Atlanta Braves deploy a highly efficient offense anchored by Matt Olson. His 27 home runs, 63 RBIs, and .264 batting average establish a high statistical floor for the middle of the order. The supporting cast provides excellent supplemental value; Michael Harris II boasts 19 homers, 61 RBIs, and a strong .298 average, while Ozzie Albies has generated 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.

On the other side of the diamond, the New York Mets rely heavily on the on-base and slugging capabilities of Juan Soto, who is hitting .283 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs. Run production further down the lineup is supported by Bo Bichette (10 HR, 53 RBI) and Francisco Alvarez (12 HR, 26 RBI). Despite the Mets’ overall team record, both squads feature established run producers, offering a variety of viable player prop and run-line angles for bettors looking to deploy their daily FanCash match.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Establishing your account and claiming the bonus ahead of the 1:10 PM ET first pitch is a highly streamlined process. Follow these logical steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer: