Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies take the field, new users can leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim a $1,000 bonus via this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Overview

Whether you are backing the New York Mets on the road or the Philadelphia Phillies at home, claiming your sign-up offer is a highly straightforward process. Before placing your first bet on the matchup, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the promotion.

Here is a clear summary of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: The offer is available only to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is available in all legal states, excluding New York).

The offer is available only to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is available in all legal states, excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In Process: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Eligible Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted to cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted to cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the FanCash stake amount is excluded from your total payout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB

As the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies prepare to face off, claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up offer provides excellent baseline value for this series and beyond.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 16th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Bonus on Mets vs. Phillies

The New York Mets (40-57) will hit the road to face the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) on July 16, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. The Philadelphia Phillies enter this contest looking to build on their solid winning record and maintain their strong division positioning, whereas the New York Mets are aiming to turn things around and improve upon their 40-57 mark.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-192) -1.5 (+158) Moneyline +110 -131 Total Runs Over 9.5 (-118) Under 9.5 (-102)

The Philadelphia Phillies enter this matchup as the moneyline favorites. The Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup has displayed massive power throughout the season, heavily anchored by Kyle Schwarber, who has launched 32 home runs and tallied 59 RBIs, alongside Bryce Harper with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. On the visiting side, the New York Mets will rely on the offensive production of Juan Soto, who brings a .290 batting average, 21 home runs, and 51 RBIs into the contest.

Although specific betting trends regarding how these teams perform strictly as underdogs or favorites are not available, the Philadelphia Phillies’ strong 54-43 overall record makes them a formidable opponent to back with a qualifying wager.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to jump into the action for the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game? Claiming your bonus is simple, but it is important to follow the correct sequential steps to ensure your account is properly credited.

Keep in mind that the promo code WTOPFAN is necessary and must be entered during the sign-up process to lock in your bonus. Follow this quick guide to get started:

Sign Up: First, you will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Be sure to enter the promo code WTOPFAN when prompted. Fund Your Account: Once your identity is successfully verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available in the cashier in order to activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and find the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup. Users can place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 for their daily qualifying bet. Keep Betting: This match offer applies to your first daily wager over the first 10 days after registration, allowing you to maximize your FanCash earnings systematically throughout the opening week and a half of your new account.

By applying these steps, you will be well on your way to maximizing value as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies battle it out on the diamond.