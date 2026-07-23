Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Betting Bonus for MLB Action Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can secure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, which redeems a $1,000 bonus via this link here to use on the MLB slate today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Overview

Before you lock in your futures prices or dive into the daily consensus odds, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the bookmaker’s offer. Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions for maximizing your edge with the Fanatics sign-up bonus:

Claim the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Your first wager each day is matched up to $100 in FanCash, giving you a daily strategic advantage.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Your first wager each day is matched up to $100 in FanCash, giving you a daily strategic advantage. Eligibility Requirements: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally (this offer specifically excludes New York).

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally (this offer specifically excludes New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a qualifying wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one wager per game day is eligible.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a qualifying wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one wager per game day is eligible. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for real money or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for real money or converted. Winnings Calculation: When you hit a winning ticket using FanCash, the payouts are calculated based entirely on the cash portion of the wager. The FanCash stakes are excluded from your total winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus

Whether you are looking to isolate a market inefficiency in the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves showdown or scanning the rest of the MLB slate for longshot value, this welcome offer is a fantastic tool.

Here is a quick snapshot of the promotion details:

Category Offer Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB Action Today

The San Diego Padres (50-52) head east to take on the Atlanta Braves (59-42) on July 23, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 12:15 PM ET. The Braves currently hold a highly competitive 59-42 regular-season record, putting them on far sturdier ground for the postseason picture compared to the sub-.500 San Diego Padres. When looking for spots to deploy your daily bet match, high-stakes games between formidable rosters are generally where the smart money gravitates.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves Spread +1.5 (+105) -1.5 (-125) Moneyline +217 -269 Total Runs Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110)

The Atlanta Braves enter this matchup as steep moneyline favorites (-269) with probable pitcher Chris Sale expected to take the mound against the San Diego Padres’ Griffin Canning. It does stand to reason that the Braves command this kind of premium; their success this season has been overwhelmingly anchored by elite offensive production. Matt Olson has been a relentless contributor, posting a .270 average while racking up 60 RBIs and 51 extra-base hits. Outfielder Michael Harris II has also been a major focal point for the Atlanta offense, batting .296 and matching Olson with 60 RBIs of his own.

If you want to swing for the fences and find a longshot, the San Diego Padres at +217 offer the kind of raw value that analytical bettors love to explore. To pull off the road upset against a heavily backed favorite, the Padres will need massive situational performances from their core hitters. Manny Machado remains San Diego’s primary run producer, tallying 59 RBIs and 38 extra-base hits despite a rocky .202 batting average. Meanwhile, Jackson Merrill adds necessary depth to the lineup with a .225 average and 30 extra-base hits.

Bettors looking at the run line will find the Padres at +1.5 (+105), a highly appealing plus-money price if you expect a tightly contested battle. The game’s total is set at a consensus 8 runs.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started in time for today’s first pitch is a streamlined process. To ensure you lock in your daily edges and claim the full $1,000 welcome bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions: