Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Betting Bonus for MLB Action Thursday

All new users can secure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, which redeems a $1,000 bonus via this link here to use on the MLB slate today.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Overview
Before you lock in your futures prices or dive into the daily consensus odds, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the bookmaker’s offer. Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions for maximizing your edge with the Fanatics sign-up bonus:
- Claim the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Your first wager each day is matched up to $100 in FanCash, giving you a daily strategic advantage.
- Eligibility Requirements: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally (this offer specifically excludes New York).
- Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.
- Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a qualifying wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one wager per game day is eligible.
- FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for real money or converted.
- Winnings Calculation: When you hit a winning ticket using FanCash, the payouts are calculated based entirely on the cash portion of the wager. The FanCash stakes are excluded from your total winnings.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus
Whether you are looking to isolate a market inefficiency in the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves showdown or scanning the rest of the MLB slate for longshot value, this welcome offer is a fantastic tool.
Here is a quick snapshot of the promotion details:
|Category
|Offer Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|July 23rd, 2026
Use Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB Action Today
The San Diego Padres (50-52) head east to take on the Atlanta Braves (59-42) on July 23, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 12:15 PM ET. The Braves currently hold a highly competitive 59-42 regular-season record, putting them on far sturdier ground for the postseason picture compared to the sub-.500 San Diego Padres. When looking for spots to deploy your daily bet match, high-stakes games between formidable rosters are generally where the smart money gravitates.
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|San Diego Padres
|Atlanta Braves
|Spread
|+1.5 (+105)
|-1.5 (-125)
|Moneyline
|+217
|-269
|Total Runs
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
The Atlanta Braves enter this matchup as steep moneyline favorites (-269) with probable pitcher Chris Sale expected to take the mound against the San Diego Padres’ Griffin Canning. It does stand to reason that the Braves command this kind of premium; their success this season has been overwhelmingly anchored by elite offensive production. Matt Olson has been a relentless contributor, posting a .270 average while racking up 60 RBIs and 51 extra-base hits. Outfielder Michael Harris II has also been a major focal point for the Atlanta offense, batting .296 and matching Olson with 60 RBIs of his own.
If you want to swing for the fences and find a longshot, the San Diego Padres at +217 offer the kind of raw value that analytical bettors love to explore. To pull off the road upset against a heavily backed favorite, the Padres will need massive situational performances from their core hitters. Manny Machado remains San Diego’s primary run producer, tallying 59 RBIs and 38 extra-base hits despite a rocky .202 batting average. Meanwhile, Jackson Merrill adds necessary depth to the lineup with a .225 average and 30 extra-base hits.
Bettors looking at the run line will find the Padres at +1.5 (+105), a highly appealing plus-money price if you expect a tightly contested battle. The game’s total is set at a consensus 8 runs.
How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Getting started in time for today’s first pitch is a streamlined process. To ensure you lock in your daily edges and claim the full $1,000 welcome bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions:
- Sign Up: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or navigate to their desktop site. Click the registration button to establish your new account.
- Enter Your Details: You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email.
- Input the Promo Code: You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the sign-up process to unlock this specific promotion. Be sure it is successfully applied before you finalize the registration.
- Fund Your Account: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of their secure methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card).
- Place Your Bets: Opt into the promotion daily and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 (and up to $100) over your first 10 days on the platform. Whether you are backing the Braves to cover the run line or taking a longshot flyer on the Padres moneyline, your first qualifying bet each day will be matched in FanCash up to $100.