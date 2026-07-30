England defender John Stones joins Inter Milan and says he is ‘hungry to win again’

MILAN (AP) — England defender John Stones joined Serie A champion Inter Milan on Thursday, after a decade and numerous…

MILAN (AP) — England defender John Stones joined Serie A champion Inter Milan on Thursday, after a decade and numerous titles at Manchester City.

The 32-year-old Stones, who was a free agent after his City contract expired at the end of June, has signed a two-year deal with Inter worth a reported four million euros ($4.6 million) a season.

Stones helped City win six Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other trophies.

“I’m someone who is very hungry to win again,” he told Inter’s website. “I’ve been very, very lucky and fortunate to have won so many things in the past. I want to bring that experience here and help the team, help the club and keep learning and growing as a player.

“I’m very excited,” Stones added. “Hopefully, I can bring all of my attributes, and I’m very, very open to learning new things and a new way of football and a new league.”

Stones’ career has also been hindered by injury problems in recent seasons.

Despite that, he was still part of England’s World Cup squad and was reportedly a target for Chelsea and Arsenal before agreeing to a move to Inter, which beat Serie A rival Juventus to Stones’ signature.

Stones played in five of England’s eight matches at the World Cup, where the Three Lions finished third. He started England’s quarterfinal victory over Norway and the 2-1 loss to Argentina in the semifinals.

At Inter, Stones will again link up with fellow defender Manuel Akanji, who joined the Nerazzurri from City last year and has established himself as a key part of the team.

Akanji and Stones won seven trophies together in three years at City, including the Champions League title in 2023 by beating Inter in the final.

Stones became one of the world’s most expensive defenders when he joined City from Everton for 47.5 million pounds (around $65 million at current exchange rates) in 2016.

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