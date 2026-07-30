Bregman lifts Cubs to 4-2 victory over Cardinals in 10 innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning double and the Chicago Cubs went…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning double and the Chicago Cubs went on to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Bregman went 9 for 18 as the Cubs took three games in the four-game series, with six doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Bregman scored the final run on a double by Ian Happ off Luis Gastelum (2-2).

Jacob Webb (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win and Aaron Civale finished to get his first save of the season.

Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 11 hits.

Chicago improved to 9-6 in extra-inning games this season while St. Louis fell to 8-5.

Right-handed starter Javier Assad gave up one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Cubs.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.

A one-out home run by rookie JJ Wetherholt in the seventh off Caleb Thielbar pulled the Cardinals even at 2-2.

Pallante was lifted after giving up a one-out walk to Dansby Swanson. Michael Busch hit a 1-2 changeup to left with two outs off reliever George Soriano, scoring Swanson for a 2-1 lead in the seventh.

The Cubs tied it 1-1 on a throwing error by right fielder Lars Nootbaar. Bregman doubled with one out. Ian Happ hit a fly back to the fence. Bregman tagged and went to third and dashed home when Wetherholt couldn’t catch Nootbaar’s high throw to the infield.

Bryan Torres singled home Nootbaar with one out in the second inning, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.55 ERA) vs. Toronto’s RHP Dylan Cease (7-6, 2.46) on Friday.

Chicago’s LHP Shota Imanaga (7-8, 3.72) vs. New York Yankees RHP Will Warren (7-5, 4.41) on Friday.

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