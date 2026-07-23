DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $150 MLB Bonus for Padres-Braves, Other Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

With compelling matchups on the schedule, including the San Diego Padres visiting the Atlanta Braves, the Minnesota Twins battling the Cleveland Guardians, and the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays, this is an ideal time to secure your qualifying wager and leverage this DraftKings promotion. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on Thursday’s MLB games.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Win or Lose) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2026

For sports fans looking to capitalize on MLB action, this DraftKings promo code delivers clear value. Eligible new DraftKings customers who register and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer will secure $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. There’s no need to stress about the outcome of your first bet; the bonus is guaranteed regardless of the result.

Once your qualifying $5 bet is settled, DraftKings will credit your account with the $150 bonus, which is paid within 14 days. Players will receive $50 in bonuses after placing the bet. Each player will receive another $50 bonus on the seventh day and yet another $50 bonus on the 14th day. This window provides the flexibility to deploy your bonus funds across multiple games or betting markets.

Thursday MLB Betting Preview

The upcoming MLB schedule features several appealing betting opportunities. Here is a look at the current moneyline odds and totals for the highlighted matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Braves -251 / Padres +203 8 (O -108 / U -112) Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Guardians -144 / Twins +119 7.5 (O +102 / U -122) Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Blue Jays -108 / Rays -112 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves The Braves enter as heavy home favorites (-251). Probable starter Chris Sale is putting together a dominant campaign, boasting a 2.06 ERA and a 10.54 K/9 strikeout rate over 105 innings of work. Atlanta’s offense is anchored by Matt Olson, who brings 60 RBIs and an .879 OPS to the plate. The Padres, priced as +203 underdogs, will need a high-level performance from veteran Manny Machado, who holds 59 RBIs and a .721 OPS.

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians This American League clash offers a tighter betting line and a compelling pitching duel. Cleveland hands the ball to Gavin Williams, who holds a 4.00 ERA and an impressive 10.94 K/9. He is opposed by Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, who counters with a 3.39 ERA and a 10.31 K/9. For those targeting player props, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is swinging a highly efficient bat, entering the contest with a .902 OPS and 45 RBIs on the year.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this welcome offer is a streamlined process, and no manual promo code is necessary during registration. Follow these clear steps to claim your chance at $150 in bonus bets: