DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Switzerland-Algeria World Cup

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Get excited for three World Cup matches today, and you can receive a $200 bonus instantly when signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. Use this link here to get started.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Today

Whether you are analyzing the underlying defensive metrics of Spain against Austria or projecting the expected goal output between Portugal and Croatia, claiming this sportsbook bonus requires minimal effort. Review the key structural details of the welcome offer below before placing a qualifying wager on any Round of 32 matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Wager $5 to Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a mathematically sound opportunity to leverage the FIFA World Cup schedule. By claiming the DraftKings promo code, bettors can place a $5 qualifying wager on any Round of 32 matchup—such as Switzerland’s statistical mismatch against Algeria—and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. To participate, simply ensure your qualifying wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The analytical advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed payout; regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, the $200 reward is fully secured.

To maximize utility, DraftKings distributes the $200 reward as eight individual $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your risk across the expansive World Cup slate. These bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days. This distribution model allows bettors to construct a diversified portfolio of wagers, backing multiple teams or exploring granular betting markets like player props and exact scorelines throughout the knockout stage.

Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule features three crucial Round of 32 knockout matchups. Heavyweights like Spain and Portugal look to maintain their unbeaten tournament runs, while underdogs such as Austria, Croatia, and Algeria aim to overcome significant implied odds to pull off upsets. With stakes at an all-time high, the latest DraftKings promo code allows bettors to maximize their expected value across every fixture.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Spain vs Austria -319 +425 +950 O/U 2.5 (-145 / +120) Portugal vs Croatia -140 +280 +400 O/U 2.5 (-135 / +110) Switzerland vs Algeria +100 +225 +320 O/U 2.5 (+120 / -145)

Odds as of July 02, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Spain vs Austria (3:00 PM ET): Spain enters the Round of 32 as a massive betting favorite. A -319 moneyline implies a roughly 76% win probability, which is firmly supported by their dominant, unbeaten group stage performance (two wins, one draw). The Spanish defense has operated at an elite level, allowing zero goals in the tournament while the offense has produced five. They clash with an Austrian side that posted a 1-1-1 record in group play, displaying defensive vulnerabilities by allowing six goals through their first three matches.

Spain enters the Round of 32 as a massive betting favorite. A -319 moneyline implies a roughly 76% win probability, which is firmly supported by their dominant, unbeaten group stage performance (two wins, one draw). The Spanish defense has operated at an elite level, allowing zero goals in the tournament while the offense has produced five. They clash with an Austrian side that posted a 1-1-1 record in group play, displaying defensive vulnerabilities by allowing six goals through their first three matches. Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET): Portugal looks to capitalize on their unbeaten group stage record (one win, two draws). Their success is anchored by a stellar defense that has conceded just a single goal in three games. Conversely, while Croatia advanced by securing two wins in group play, their backline has been highly exploitable, allowing five goals in the tournament so far. Portugal’s structural defensive advantage makes them the analytical favorite.

Portugal looks to capitalize on their unbeaten group stage record (one win, two draws). Their success is anchored by a stellar defense that has conceded just a single goal in three games. Conversely, while Croatia advanced by securing two wins in group play, their backline has been highly exploitable, allowing five goals in the tournament so far. Portugal’s structural defensive advantage makes them the analytical favorite. Switzerland vs Algeria (11:00 PM ET): In what projects to be the most competitive contest of the day based on the moneyline pricing, an unbeaten Switzerland (two wins, one draw) faces off against Algeria (one win, one draw, one loss). Switzerland boasts a highly efficient attack that generated seven goals during the group stage. This offensive output spells trouble for an Algerian defense that has already surrendered seven goals across their opening three matches, creating a clear statistical mismatch in the final third of the pitch.

How to Redeem the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is a seamless process designed for immediate activation. Notably, no manual promo code is required to secure the bonus. To get started and apply your bonus to today’s knockout stage matches, follow these pragmatic steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. You will need to set up your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity, including your legal name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully verified, access the cashier section to fund your bankroll. You must deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods, such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Analyze today’s FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 (on odds of -500 or longer). Whether you are backing Spain’s impenetrable defense, predicting the outcome of Portugal vs. Croatia, or taking a position on Switzerland against Algeria, this initial bet will activate the promotion. Enjoy Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

With your account funded and your $200 reward secured, you possess the capital to execute a data-driven betting strategy throughout the World Cup Round of 32.