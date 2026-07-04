DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Fourth of July World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than waking up to a full slate of knockout-stage soccer on July4th. The latest DraftKings promo code offer unlocks an incredible welcome offer for today’s thrilling FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchups. Sign up here and place your first $5 wager to collect a $200 bonus.

Whether we are handicapping a massive favorite like France taking on Paraguay or sniffing out an underdog spot with Canada facing Morocco, new users can apply this generous promotion to any matchup on the board.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

Before we dive into my personal strategies for today’s action, let’s break down this exclusive welcome offer. Getting started is easy, and you will have your bonus bankroll ready to deploy long before the opening whistle.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

Claim $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the ultimate bankroll builder for the World Cup knockout rounds. To get in on the action, simply register a new account and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Whether you are keying Canada to hold their own against Morocco or simply taking France on the moneyline to get the job done, that first $5 bet triggers your reward.

Here is the best part: the outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter at all. Win, lose, or draw, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. You don’t even need to wait for the final whistle to blow for your bet to settle.

Once activated, your $200 reward will be paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving us incredible flexibility to spread our action across the board. And you don’t just have to stick to the soccer pitch, either. If you have been eyeing the baseball diamond, you can absolutely use these bonus bets to wager on MLB games, allowing you to build some high-value parlays across different sports. Just remember, these bonus bets expire after seven days, so we need to fire them off on upcoming matches before they disappear.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate serves up two massive Round of 16 elimination matches as teams battle to survive and advance to the quarterfinals. With a heavy chalk favorite like France looking to continue their dominant run and a gritty underdog like Canada aiming for an upset, the stakes could not be higher. It’s the perfect setup to put our newly acquired DraftKings bonus bets to work.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Canada vs Morocco +350 +245 -120 O/U 2.5 (O +125 / U -155) Paraguay vs France +1700 +550 -549 O/U 2.5 (O -140 / U +115)

Match Notes & Analysis

When I’m handicapping these knockout stages, I always look for specific angles. Here is how I am breaking down today’s slate:

Canada vs Morocco: Canada comes into the Round of 16 after earning four points (one win, one draw, one loss) and scoring an impressive eight goals during the group stage. They face a formidable Morocco squad that racked up seven points and six goals of their own to secure a playoff spot. Morocco enters as the morning line favorite (-120), but Canada’s potent attack gives them a real chance to keep things interesting. I’ll be looking closely at the Over 2.5 goals (+125) for a potential value play.

Canada comes into the Round of 16 after earning four points (one win, one draw, one loss) and scoring an impressive eight goals during the group stage. They face a formidable Morocco squad that racked up seven points and six goals of their own to secure a playoff spot. Morocco enters as the morning line favorite (-120), but Canada’s potent attack gives them a real chance to keep things interesting. I’ll be looking closely at the Over 2.5 goals (+125) for a potential value play. Paraguay vs France: This matchup features a heavily favored France squad (-549) that steamrolled through the group stage with a flawless 3-0-0 record. France accumulated nine points and a massive +8 goal differential, netting 10 goals while allowing just two. Paraguay enters as a massive underdog (+1700), having advanced with four points despite a negative goal differential (-2). Since betting the France moneyline won’t yield a big return, this is the perfect spot to use your bonus bets on more exotic wagers—like an exact scoreline or pairing France with an MLB moneyline to build a better payout.

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide to Register

Ready to jump in? Claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. No special DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up. Just follow my lead with these straightforward steps to unlock your bonus before the matches kick off:

Create an Account: You will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, it’s time to fund the bankroll. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Head over to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. I’m placing my first bet on the Canada vs. Morocco matchup, but you can predict any outcome or even dive into today’s MLB slate. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

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