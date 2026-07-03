DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Australia-Egypt, World Cup Games

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Use this DraftKings promo code offer to secure an instant $200 bonus to use on all three World Cup games today. Use this link here to get started.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Today

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 3rd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and getting guaranteed capital is the easiest way to beat the consensus odds. This exclusive DraftKings promo code is available strictly for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action. To claim the offer, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on any of the upcoming Round of 32 matchups. Whether you want to back Argentina, Australia, or Colombia, your qualifying wager just needs to be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is locked in, DraftKings will instantly reward you with $200 in bonus bets—meaning you receive the bonus regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

The $200 reward is paid out in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple opportunities to seek out value and longshot prices across the knockout stage. It is never too early to look ahead at futures prices, but keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days. You will want to deploy them while this current World Cup slate is still heating up.

Use the DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s July 3 Matches

Today’s World Cup slate features three crucial Round of 32 playoff matchups as teams vie for a spot in the tournament’s next stage. The headliner sees an undefeated Argentina squad taking on Cape Verde, while Australia faces Egypt, and Colombia battles Ghana to close out the action. With the group stage officially in the rearview, situational context and coaching adjustments become paramount. It does stand to reason that the stakes are higher than ever, making this the perfect time to utilize the DraftKings promo code.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Australia vs Egypt +265 +195 +135 O/U 1.5 (O -180 / U +145) Argentina vs Cape Verde -649 +700 +1900 O/U 2.5 (O -160 / U +130) Colombia vs Ghana -230 +340 +750 O/U 2.5 (O +110 / U -135)

Odds as of July 03, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Argentina enters the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s most dominant teams, posting a flawless 3-0-0 record in the group stage to earn nine points. Led by a relentless attack and a stout defense, Argentina outscored their opponents 8-1 during group play. They are heavy favorites (-649) against a Cape Verde side that successfully ground out three consecutive draws (0-0-3) to advance. Cape Verde scored just two goals while conceding only two in their first three matches. We’ve seen time and time again that elite defenses can frustrate heavy favorites in knockout formats, setting the stage for a classic attack-versus-defense clash.

Australia vs Egypt

Egypt comes into today’s slate as the slight moneyline favorite (+135). They navigated their group undefeated, finishing with five points after securing one win and two draws (5 goals for, 3 against). They face an Australia squad that scraped into the playoffs with four points, tallying one win, one loss, and one draw while netting just two goals in the opening stage. Australia’s offensive struggles are a glaring market inefficiency when pricing this matchup.

Colombia vs Ghana

Heavily favored Colombia (-230) locked down their group with seven points (two wins, one draw), largely thanks to a suffocating defensive unit that allowed a mere one goal across three matches. Ghana secured their playoff spot with four points on a balanced 1-1-1 record, scoring two goals and conceding two. Ghana will need to find a way to crack Colombia’s elite backline if they hope to pull off the massive +750 upset.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is a quick and straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered manually. To get started and secure your $200 bonus for today’s slate, simply follow these easy steps:

Sign Up: Click through any of the DraftKings links provided to be redirected to the sportsbook’s registration page. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as PayPal, debit card, or online banking). Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the FIFA World Cup markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you want to back Argentina to beat Cape Verde or predict the outcome of the Egypt vs. Australia clash, any qualifying $5 bet will do the trick.

As soon as your $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not even have to wait for your game to end to receive the bonus, giving you instant capital to wager on the rest of the Round of 32 matches, including the nightcap between Colombia and Ghana.