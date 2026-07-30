DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $150 MLB Bonus Offer as Trade Deadline Nears

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the DraftKings promo code here and unlock $150 in bonuses over the course of 14 days when you wager $5 on tonight’s MLB slate.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On July 30th, 2026

For fans ready to step up to the plate, the latest DraftKings promo code delivers tangible value for tonight’s baseball action. Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this offer allows you to turn a simple $5 wager into a $150 reward. To qualify, you simply need to place your first $5 bet on any MLB market with odds of -500 or longer.

Whether you are backing the Red Sox against the Athletics or fading the Marlins against the Mets, the mechanics of the offer are straightforward: spend $5, and you will get $150 in bonus bets. This payout is credited to your account and paid within 14 days, giving you a full arsenal of bonus bets to use on upcoming matchups across the league.

DraftKings MLB Monday Night Odds

Whether you are looking to play the moneyline, target a run total, or build a player prop parlay, tonight’s slate offers several intriguing betting angles. Here are the current odds for all MLB games on the schedule:

Matchup Start Time (EST) Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Miami Marlins @ New York Mets July 30, 7:10 PM NYM -131 / MIA +109 7 (O -114 / U -105) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds July 30, 7:10 PM PIT -115 / CIN -105 9.5 (O -112 / U -108) Boston Red Sox @ Athletics July 31, 9:40 PM BOS -185 / ATH +152 10 (O -112 / U -107)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds This National League clash boasts a high 9.5 run total, but the Pirates have a serious weapon on the mound. Paul Skenes brings a 3.66 ERA and a staggering 149 strikeouts across his 120.2 innings of work this season. He is tasked with cooling down a Reds lineup headlined by the electric Elly De La Cruz, who enters tonight’s game with 47 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and an .842 OPS. With the Pirates priced as narrow road favorites, targeting Skenes’ strikeout props is a logical, data-backed angle.

Miami Marlins at New York Mets The Mets are currently -131 home favorites against Miami in a game with a tight over/under of just 7 runs. The Mets’ offense is without Juan Soto, who is boasting a .947 OPS while mashing 21 home runs and driving in 52 runs over 293 at-bats this season. Considering Soto’s absence, the under might be a smart choice here.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up For $150 Bonus

Getting started with this welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and no manual promo code is required to claim your reward. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch of tonight’s action: