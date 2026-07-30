Cara Gardner Morey steps down as Vancouver Goldeneyes GM to fill team’s head-coaching vacancy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cara Gardner Morey is filling the Vancouver Goldeneyes’ head-coaching vacancy while at the same time…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cara Gardner Morey is filling the Vancouver Goldeneyes’ head-coaching vacancy while at the same time relinquishing her duties as the team’s general manager, the PWHL announced on Thursday.

Ultimately, the 47-year-old Gardner Morey decided she preferred a return to coaching after spending last year building the franchise in its inaugural season. She previously spent 14 seasons as head coach of Princeton’s women’s hockey team.

“I realized how much I missed being behind the bench,” Gardner Morey said.

“While I continue to be incredibly proud of what we built in Vancouver during our inaugural season, coaching is where I know I can make the biggest impact,” she added. “To have the opportunity to coach the roster we’ve assembled is an incredible privilege, and I can’t wait for us to take the ice later this year.”

The PWHL will oversee a search for Gardner Morey’s replacement as GM.

The Goldeneyes struggled in being the PWHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention, and led to the firing of coach Brian Idalski.

On the upside, Gardner Morey takes over a team that now features U.S. Olympic team defender Caroline Harvey, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in last month’s draft.

At Princeton, Gardner Morey coached the Tigers to their first ECAC tournament title in 2020 as part of a program-record 26-win season.

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