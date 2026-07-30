Roma signs Santiago Castro from Bologna ahead of Champions League campaign

ROME (AP) — Roma’s first Champions League campaign in eight seasons led the team to make a change at center forward.
The capital club signed Santiago Castro from Bologna for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($40 million) on Thursday.
It was a swap deal with Artem Dovbyk leaving Roma for Bologna.
The 21-year-old Castro scored 22 goals in 105 games across all competitions in three seasons at Bologna.
Roma finished third in Serie A last season — its first under Gian Piero Gasperini.
Castro joins fellow Argentines Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule at Roma.
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