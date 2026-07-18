DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly France vs. England, MLB Action Saturday

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Use this DraftKings promo code offer to secure an instant $200 bonus to use for today’s France vs. England and MLB action. Get started here.







DraftKings Promo Code for World Cup, MLB Bonus Saturday

Getting started with this exclusive promotion for the FIFA World Cup is quick and easy. Review the table below for a complete breakdown of the offer details before placing your first wager:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

Because there is no manual promo code required to unlock this bonus, eligible fans can easily activate their rewards and jump straight into the tournament action.

DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $200 in Bonus Bets for the World Cup

This high-value welcome offer is exclusively available to new DraftKings customers. To trigger the bonus, simply register a new account and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the France vs. England third-place playoff, ensuring the initial bet is placed on odds of -500 or longer. The strength of this promotion lies in its guaranteed nature—you receive the payout no matter what happens on the pitch.

Once the qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets. This allocation is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets, a structure that allows bettors to mitigate variance and spread their risk across multiple World Cup markets or other sporting events. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, providing exactly one week to identify favorable opportunities and put the funds into action before they are removed from your account.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on France vs. England

The FIFA World Cup concludes for France and England in the upcoming third-place playoff. Scheduled to kick off on July 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET, this matchup represents a final opportunity for both nations to end their tournament runs on a high note. Earning a victory in this playoff secures a third-place finish on the global stage, setting up a competitive environment for two of the tournament’s most analytically sound rosters.

England vs. France Odds & Analysis

Bet Type France Draw England Moneyline -110 +280 +280 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-110) Under 2.5 (-110)

Odds as of July 18, 2026 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

While traditional pre-match analytics often rely on historical head-to-head data, there are no previously recorded encounters between these specific rosters in the current dataset. Consequently, predictive models weigh recent tournament performance heavily.

The underlying data favors France, assigning them a 50.5% implied probability of securing the win in regulation. England enters with a 25% probability of a 90-minute victory, alongside a 24.5% chance that the match ends in a draw to force extra time. With France priced at -110 on the moneyline, the betting market aligns closely with these statistical probability models. Without direct head-to-head history to draw from, bettors will need to rely on overarching tournament metrics and emerging tactical storylines to project how the action might unfold.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Activating this DraftKings promotion requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Because no manual promo code is necessary, users can efficiently claim their bonus by following these instructions:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page via the promotional links. Create your account by providing standard identity verification information, including your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once the account is fully registered and verified, access the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Locate the FIFA World Cup betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on the France vs. England third-place playoff (or another eligible event with odds of -500 or longer). Deploy Your Bonus: Immediately upon placing the qualifying $5 bet, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

It is a frictionless process. Because the payout is instant, bettors do not need to wait for the final whistle to begin utilizing their eight $25 bonus bets on other data-backed wagers.