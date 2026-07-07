Dodgers play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (37-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (37-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -270, Rockies +215; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 60-32 record overall and a 30-15 record at home. The Dodgers have hit 123 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Colorado has gone 15-30 on the road and 37-55 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani ranks third on the Dodgers with 36 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 13 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 13 for 39 with two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .290 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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