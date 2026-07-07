Phillies visit the Reds to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (50-41, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-48, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (50-41, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-48, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-1, 2.36 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -169, Reds +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 20-24 record in home games and a 41-48 record overall. The Reds have a 24-38 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 25-20 record in road games and a 50-41 record overall. The Phillies have a 35-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 17 home runs while slugging .466. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 29 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 30 home runs while slugging .561. Trea Turner is 14 for 44 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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